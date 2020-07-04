Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week Four Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

Wanna get a head start on next week’s challenges? Check out all of the new ones for week four here!

So far, we have had three weeks of weekly challenges available to complete and they have been relatively easy.

It seems like this season is flying by and players cannot wait to get their hands on this week’s set of challenges.

Now, we are going into the fourth week of the season already, which means new challenges.

Let’s take a closer look!

Full Challenges

It appears Epic is following the same model that they used since the beginning of Chapter 2.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: All Choppa Spawns in Season 13!

Each week of challenges will offer something different from the last, and we will get new challenges every week until the season ends.

Thanks to Fortnite data miner @iFireMonkey we are already able to view next week’s batch of challenges.

Check them out below!

EASY – These challenges seem so easy!



Rewards

Do not fear, Epic is not going to let you complete all of these challenges for nothing.

Players will be able to earn around 35,000 XP for completing each challenge, as well we can expect other rewards.

Player’s may also be able to unlock some styles of the new battle pass skins such as Ocean and Jules!

READ MORE: Fortnite Catty Corner: POI Guide – Chest Spawns, Kit, Mythic Weapons, and More!