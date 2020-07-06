Fortnite Aim Training Map Codes – July 2020

One of the most important mechanics of Fortnite can be tricky to master. These maps will help!

Players all over the world spend everyday trying to get better at the game, and one of the main components of Fortnite is aiming.

With the release of the brand new season, players are trying to adapt to aiming with all the new terrain on the map.

Here are some of the best aim training maps for July 2020!

Raider’s Box Fight Practice

Code: 7562-1598-0199

This is without a doubt one of the most used maps out of all Fortnite professionals.

You can test our your close-quarters shotgun aim, or your long distance AR tracking as well!

Charge Shotgun Aim Duel

Code: 2548-8755-9758

The brand new shotgun introduced this season is a tricky one to get used too.

This aim duel map is great to get used to when you should charge your shotgun, and the type of peeks you should use with it!

SMG Tracking

Code: 2545-8279-7424

With the current meta of the game, SMG’s have become some player’s shotgun believe it or not.

The importance of tracking your target while hip firing with an SMG is vital this season, and this map will help you improve this drastically.

