Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Loadout Guide! – Best Weapons, Combinations, Power Weapons and More!

If you’re looking for the best loadout to use in Fortnite, you’ve come to the right place.

Fortnite Season 3 has brought some unprecedented changes to the game/map.

With the entire map being flooded, players have had to create new ways of rotating and moving around each POI.

Luckily, the meta has stayed largely unchanged, meaning old players should notice the difference in the weapons, but won’t take long to adjust.

Here, we list the best weapons to use in Season 3, as well as the best loadout for competitive play.

Best Weapons

One of the best weapons to use is the Charge Shotgun.

This allows you to easily one-shot enemies from close range, something most guns can’t do.

AGENT JONESY – This new character will play a part in the Season 3/4 storyline.

Although it is tricky to use, it’s definitely worth picking up and learning how to use.

You’ll also find a host of Mythic weapons around the map that are worth adding to your arsenal.

Weapons like the Compact SMG, Scar and AUG are all great picks as well.

Best Loadout

This loadout should primarily be used in competitive lobbies, where you are going for the most points in Arena (for example).

SNIPER RIFLE – Use Snipers to take fights at long-range!

The focus here is to minimise your chances of dying to extraneous circumstances.

However, this loadout also allows you to grab kills that you may not be able to get with other loadouts.

To begin with, you’ll need an AR. Any will do as it’s mainly personal prefernce.

This allows you to take fights at almost any range without being at a massive disadvantage.

Next, you’ll need a shotgun. Right now, the Charge Shotgun is the best in the game but can be challenging to use. If you’re more comfortable with the Tactical Shotgun, take that instead.

For you’re final weapon, we recommend you take some sort of Sniper Rifle.

Whether this is a hunting rifle is up to you, but having the ability to take those ultra-long-range fights can bag you a few points.

For you’re last two slots, you should try and take shield and healing. This will allow you to get out of any fight and quickly jump into another without being at a disadvantage.

Power Weapons

Some of the best weapons in the game are considered to be the Snipers and Rocket Launchers.

VEHICLES – Cars and Boats will allow you to get around the map with ease!

It’s always a good idea to carry at least one of these, as they can turn the tide of a fight very quickly.

If you can hold off using these at the start of a fight you can surprise your enemy, and catch them on the back foot.