Fortnite Season 12 Season 13

Fortnite: Is Recon Expert Coming To The Item Shop TONIGHT? Leaks, Rumors, and More!

Could one of the rarest skins of all time be making an epic comeback? All signs point to yes!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell May 20, 2020
 

We are now officially less than a month away from the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3!

The current season has been slowly but surely coming to an end, after the additional one month delay back at the beginning of April.

During the recent Fortnite update, there were some changes to the rarest skin of all time, and some have speculated it may be coming back!

So, is Recon Expert coming back?

How Rare Is Recon Expert?

This was one of the first skins ever released into Fortnite and it has not made a return to the item shop in three years.

Widely considered the rarest skin in Fortnite, it is not so often that you will find yourself running up against one of these on the battlefield.

  • Last Seen: November 12, 2017
  • Price: 1200 Vbucks
Recon Expert 1
RARE – Has not been seen in the item shop in 932 days!

Coming Back? New Style?

Players who own Recon Expert and Fortnite data miners noticed that during the V12.60 update, she received a brand new stylee.

This new style touched up on some of the textures of the skin, as well it removed Recon’s hat.

Recon Expert New Style
NO BRIM – Which style do you prefer?

Player’s do not know what to make of the new style, as we have seen Epic do this with classic skins in the past, such as Ghoul Trooper.

Release Date

As of now, it is unknown when or if Recon Expert is going to come back to the store.

If she does, Epic will probably tease players on Twitter as they did with the return of Ghoul Trooper.

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

