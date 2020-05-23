BREAKING* Fortnite Doomsday Event Date CONFIRMED! – Start Date, Leaks, and More!

Could this be the end of the map as we know it? Make sure you are online when this all goes down.

The current season has been slowly but surely coming to an end, after the additional one month delay back at the beginning of April.

We knew about this Fortnite event for quite some time now, but players and data miners did not know when and what is going to happen.

Now, it appears the in-game countdown for the event has appeared, so it is about to go down.

Check out when and where for each region below!

When

As noted by Fortnite data miner HYPEX, the Doomsday event countdown was seen 40 minutes prior to it going live in everyone’s games.

Now, players all over the world should be able to see an in-game countdown that is going to be live until the event kicks off.

So as of now, the Doomsday event is going to take place on May 30, 2020; and you can check out the specific time for your region below!

BOOM – What do you think is going to happen during the event?

2:00 pm EST

7:00 pm BST

11:00 am PST

8:00 pm CEST

Any Leaks?

Fortnite data miner HYPEX noticed that Epic Games decided to trigger the first instance of one of the Doomsday cables sometime last week.

The cables connect to the device itself has drawn a lot of comparisons over recent weeks, its presence in the background of the room is daunting for sure.

Reddit Leaks?

Before the V12.50 update, a Reddit post rose to fame as it detailed all sorts of information about the new season, that the person claimed to have inside knowledge about.

One of the leaks noted that the map is essentially going to be flooded, or at least large portions of the map are going to be underwater.

GONE? Could The Agency be gone after next weekend?

However, this has gotten lots of Fortnite fans wondering if the Doomsday event is going to trigger some sort of underwater explosion and cause this flooding.

