Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Demo – Release Date, Platforms, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Gameplay & more

The nine films come to one game later this year, and you can get a taste of the galaxy beforehand.

With the Star Wars trilogy of trilogies now behind us, it’s great to see the team at Lego Game, combining all nine films to make Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

We have had the trailer already, but when can we expect to get hands-on with the game and play a demo!?

Will there be a Skywalker Saga Demo?

We don’t know this for sure, but by looking at previous Lego Star Wars titles, we expect the Skywalker Saga to also receive a demo.

THE FORCE AWAKENS – Something tells us a demo is on the way

The Force Awakens (2016) and The Clone Wars (2011), the two most recent games in the series, both received the demo treatment, so expect the same from the Skywalker Saga.

The Force Awakens’ demo was released two weeks before the full game’s release.

By this logic, the Skywalker Saga demo should arrive on Tuesday, 6 October 2020.

Platforms

The Skywalker Saga will be available on PC (Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

POWER OF DARKNESS – We don’t know which episodes will be playable on the demo

Demos for The Force Awakens were available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One – so expect the Skywalker Saga to follow suit.

As for Nintendo Switch – we will just have to wait and see!

