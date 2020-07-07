Fortnite: Dreamhack Online Open: When, How To Enter, Prize Pool, and Everything You Need To Know!

Looking to try your hand against some of the best Fortnite player’s in the world? Sign up for here!

Fortnite has had to adapt to the on-going global pandemic that has rocked the gaming industry.

With the cancellation of the Fortnite World Cup 2020, all events have had to remain online for the next while.

So, with the next major Dreamhack event being solely online; there is a lot of information you need to know!

Here’s a guide to the Dreamhack Online Open!

When Is It?

The neat aspect about this Dreamhack tournament, is that there is going to be one held every month until 2021!

Yes! This means players will have a chance to earn their share of the prize pool from now until the New Year.

For the month of July, the event is held on July 17 and conclude on the 27!

Regions

The Dreamhack Online Open Featuring Fortnite is going to be exclusive to the following regions:

NA West

NA East

Europe

As well, players will be able to play in multiple regions each month!

Prize Pool

With $250,000 up for grabs each month until 2021, it sure is a lot of money for players.

Thankfully, Dreamhack themselves have posted a breakdown of the prize pool for each region.

Check it out below!

How To Enter

The Dreamhack Online Open Featuring Fortnite is free to enter for anyone interested!

You can click here to enter, which will prompt you to fill out a quick Google forum with all your information.

