Fortnite Death Run Course Codes – July 2020

Want to practise your parkour like the best of them? Check out these insane maps playable in creative!

Ever since the Creative game mode was added into Fortnite over a year ago, the game has never been the same.

One of the best pastimes players created were death runs, and you may still want to check some out till this day!

With the new season, there is an ample amount of news maps players can check out!

Here are the best Death Run maps for July 2020!

Aquaman Death Run – Jalf

Code: 6880-2737-1845

Since the secret battle pass skin for this season is Aquaman, someone has gone ahead and created this insane water Death Run.

With an ample of swimming and other aquatic navigation needed, this map is worth a playthough!

Biome Deathrun

Code: 2059-3236-0904

Next on our list is a map that has a little bit of everything it seems.

From tricky puzzles to surprises at every corner, this map will keep you on your toes for sure.

Cizzorz’s Deathrun 4.0

Code: 2778-3253-4171

The man who invented the whole death run phenomena, Cizzorz’s first death run map took over the Fortnite world.

The fourth iteration of his map increases the difficulty level from previous ones, and adds new challenges you would have never expected.

YouTuber Deathruns

Rounding off our list is a map created by some of your favorite Fortnite YouTuber’s.

Headlined by Muselk, jump onto in this map to see what these YouTubers have to offer!

