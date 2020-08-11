Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Skins: Battle Pass, Leaks, Rumors, and More About Season 14!

A new season means new skins! What can players expect when Season 4 drops?

We are quickly approaching the end of Chapter 2 Season 3, and this also means the start of a brand new season.

This season was one of the best for casual gamers; as Epic tends to cater to them more in the Summer months.

Chapter 2 Season 4 is fastly approaching and players can expect a brand new battle pass as well!

Here’s what we know thus far!

Final Battle Pass Skin

We are well aware of the LVL 100 Battle Pass skin that is at the end of every seasons pass.

This skin is typically one of the best in the entire pass, and we have seen some epic ones from previous seasons.

Skins such as Omega, Luxe and The Reaper are all classics.

NICE – Such a cool skin!

Expect another insane skin this season, along with skin/color variations that will be unlockable!

Holiday Skins

Seasonal skins have always been a massive part of Fortnite‘s item shop since the release of the game.

However, with Season 4 releasing at an awkward time; it is unknown if there will be any seasonal skins.

We can assume the season is going to end before Halloween; so the chances are looking slim.

SEASON 5 – Look out for these then!

Anything Else

It is hard to say what route Epic is going to take with the release of new skins.

They always surprise us with the concepts they are able to come up with!

So keep your eyes peeled for more datamined skins in the future.

