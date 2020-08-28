Fortnite Season 4: How to Unlock Baby Groot! – Back Bling, Location, Free Reward and More!

The new cosmetics in the Marvel themed season are great, but where’s Baby Groot?

Fortnite Season 4 is here!

With the new update comes a host of gameplay and update changes keeping the game feeling fresh.

However, fans have noticed there’s a chracacter missing… Baby Groot!

Here, we cover how you can unlock the Baby Groot character/Back bling!

Battle Pass?

Surprisingly, the Baby Groot backbling doesn’t feature in the Season 4 Battle Pass.

GROOT – Have you used some of the amazing new weapons?

Each character in the new season has their own section in the Battle Pass, so fans were surprised when Baby Groot wasn’t featured in the Groot section.

This has left players confused as to where and how to unlock Baby Groot.

Location

To get Baby Groot, you’ll need to find him in-game at the Holly Hedges POI.

Head to the building in the middle of Holly Hedges, and take a look behind the plant pots outside.

Once you pick up Baby Groot, he will become your Back Bling for that game.

Unlock

Once oyu’ve completed that game, back out to the lobby, and you’ll be able to equip Baby Groot.

You don’t need the Battle Pass to unlock this Back bling, so jump into Fortnite and unlock this reward now!

Free Rewards

It’s great to see Epic pushing more rewards for free as this allows “Free-to-Play” players to get more involved in the community.

We also got some awesome free rewards with the Star Wars event!

