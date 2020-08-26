[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

*BREAKING* Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: All Marvel Skins Confirmed! – Iron Man, She-Hulk, Battle Pass Skins and More!

Epic has released the final comic book set and it has confirmed all the battle pass skins for Season 4!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Aug 26, 2020
fornite all marvel skins

Chapter 2 Season 4 is releasing in under 24 hours and now there has been major news.

We now know all the Marvel-themed skins that will be coming in Season 4!

Let’s take a look.

Comic Book

FNBRHQ tweeted the last comic book minutes ago, and it can be viewed below!

Comic Books
SKINS – Wow so many!

This has confirmed the following skins will be apart of the Season 4 battle pass:

  • Iron Man
  • She-Hulk
  • Groot
  • Dr. Doom
  • Mistique
  • Thor

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

