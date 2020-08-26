BREAKING* Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: All Marvel Skins Confirmed! – Iron Man, She-Hulk, Battle Pass Skins and More!

Epic has released the final comic book set and it has confirmed all the battle pass skins for Season 4!

Chapter 2 Season 4 is releasing in under 24 hours and now there has been major news.

We now know all the Marvel-themed skins that will be coming in Season 4!

Let’s take a look.

Comic Book

FNBRHQ tweeted the last comic book minutes ago, and it can be viewed below!

SKINS – Wow so many!

This has confirmed the following skins will be apart of the Season 4 battle pass:

Iron Man

She-Hulk

Groot

Dr. Doom

Mistique

Thor

