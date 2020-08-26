*BREAKING* Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: All Marvel Skins Confirmed! – Iron Man, She-Hulk, Battle Pass Skins and More!
Epic has released the final comic book set and it has confirmed all the battle pass skins for Season 4!
Chapter 2 Season 4 is releasing in under 24 hours and now there has been major news.
We now know all the Marvel-themed skins that will be coming in Season 4!
Let’s take a look.
Comic Book
FNBRHQ tweeted the last comic book minutes ago, and it can be viewed below!
This has confirmed the following skins will be apart of the Season 4 battle pass:
- Iron Man
- She-Hulk
- Groot
- Dr. Doom
- Mistique
- Thor
