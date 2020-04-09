Could Season 3 bring the theme of Fortnite creators such as DrLupo and Timthetatman?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is due to arrive at the end of the month. Hopefully anyway, as previous seasons have been delayed and there are already rumours flying that it could happen again.

We do not know much about the new season thus far, but with just a few weeks to go; we can suspect there is going to be one epic season-ending event!

As for themes, let’s take a look at all the possible cases for Chapter 2 Season 3!

What themes would we like to see?

THROWBACK SEASON? Could we see the return of the old map?

Since the dawn of Chapter 2 of Fortnite, they have introduced two separate themes, both similar in some ways. Season 1 was the theme of alter egos, as all of the battle pass skins came alternate variations that the player had to unlock over the course of the season.

Season 2 had a similar theme as well, the Ghost versus Shadow theme is still on-going; However, the notion of all the battle pass skins having different variations is still present.

So, we can expect the same going forward, it is safe to say that Epic Games has taken a liking to the different skin variations. Chapter 2 Season 3 should have an ample amount of battle pass skins as well!

Previous Themes

ONWARD – What can we expect going forward?

Let’s take a look down memory lane and check out all the past themes form previous Fortnite seasons!

Chapter 1

Season 1 – Theme = NONE

Season 2 – Theme = Medieval

Season 3 -Theme = Space

Season 4 – Theme = Super Heroes

Season 5 – Theme = Worlds Collide

Season 6 – Theme = Halloween

Season 7 – Theme = Winter

Season 8 – Theme = Pirates

Season 9 – Theme = Future

Season X – Theme = Time Travel

Chapter 2

Season 1 – Theme = Alter Ego

Season 2 – Theme = Ghost versus Shadow

Season 3 – Theme = ?

Any Hints?

BANANAS – Could we see yet another Banana skin?

As of now, we do not have any hints regarding the theme for the next season of Fortnite. However, the trusty Fortnite data miners are always hard at work, so we can expect some news in the coming weeks.

With the possibility of a season-ending event in the works, we could see the theme of Fortnite be drastically different than the current one!

