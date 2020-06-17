Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week Two Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

Leaks are starting to pile in ahead of the new season, including the second week of challenges!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is finally here! After countless delays, the season is now out all over the world.

With this new season means an ample amount of challenges for players to dive into!

Including leaks from Fortnite’s data miners regarding all of the challenges.

Let’s take a look!

Full Challenges

It appears Epic is following the same model that they used since the beginning of Chapter 2.

Expect the challenges to rotate every week or two and you will always have something to do as the season progresses.

Whether or not these challenges will grant you further progression towards your customizable umbrella is unknown as of now.

Check out all the challenges via @iFireMonkey below!

NICE!

Rewards

Do not fear, Epic is not going to let you complete all of these challenges for nothing.

Players will be able to earn around 35,000 XP for completing each challenge, as well we can expect other rewards.

How To

We will be able to post a full comprehensive guide of the challenges once we are able to dive into the new season!

Be sure to check back soon.