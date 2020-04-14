Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 EXTENDED: Details, Dates, Rumours and more

Fans’ fears have come to life in the latest official announcement from Fortnite.

At this very uncertain time, we’ve just been given some information which is finally concrete – however still not what we were hoping for.

It appears that as the rumours told, that Season 2 will be extended, leaving fans disappointed about the inevitable delay to Season 3.

With all the delays happening at the moment due to the Covid-19 situation, players will no doubt have expected this to happen – but thankfully, there’s some good news also.

The official announcement came in today which confirmed fans fears and it says that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 will be extended until early June 2020.

RUMOURS CONFIRMED: Fans were aware that an extension could be on the cards

That sure is a very long time to wait until the new season, however what softens the blow somewhat is that a host of other updates are coming for the current season.

This includes a ton of game updates, new gameplay mechanics, and importantly – new ways to earn XP.

LAST WEEK’S LEAK: The data-mined information strongly hinted at an extension

So, how long will you be able to play the rest of the Season for exactly? At the moment, it’s looking like you’ll have until the 4th June.

Hopefully they make good on their word and deliver some incredible updates to get players through the wait.

That’s all we have for now, but be sure to keep checking back in for the latest on the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 extension.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Loot Lake Vault Set To Return? Season-Ending Event?