fortnite chapter 2 season 3 trailer

Season 3 is coming, but will we get a taste before Epic Games want us to? What can we expect from the trailer?

We are just a few weeks away until the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, and it could not come at a better time for Fortnite.

It is hard to say how the current season of Fortnite has been perceived by fans thus far, at first glance it was ramping up to be one of the best yet. However, a lack of content has not resonated well with fans as many have flocked to other titles.

With the next season on the horizon, we are going to get a trailer sometime soon. Let’s take a look at all we know!

Leaked again?

For the past two seasons, leakers have managed to get inside some Epic Games files, and find the new season battle pass trailer. This has almost become a new season tradition, as just hours before the new season commences there always seems to be some sort of leak.

This might hold true for the new season, only time will tell. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled on Twitter in the days leading up to the new season!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is currently set to end on 30 April, meaning the new season should kick off on 1 May or late on the 30th.

Be sure to stay active on Twitter and keep up to date with our posts in the days leading up to the new season, as this is when all the leaks are bound to happen!

What Else?

MIX IT UP – What can we expect next season?

The launch of Chapter 2 of Fortnite was one of the biggest gaming events of all time; millions around the world starred at a black hole for hours on end. Until we were finally able to jump into the new Fortnite map and experience something new for once!

That feeling has not translated well in recent weeks, many players have become bored with the current state of the game and are hoping this new season implements some next level changes.

What will the trailer showcase

SKINS – The trailer is bound to showcase lots of skins!

The model for any Fortnite season trailer has essentially stayed the same since they started making trailers.

The trailer for Chapter 2 Season 3 will undoubtedly showcase all of the battle pass skins, along with some of the new emotes, pickaxes and other rewards we are going to get.

As well, if there are any game-changing mechanics such as new landing spots or new vehicles, we are bound to see them in the trailer as well!

