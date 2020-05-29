Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Countdown – Start Date, Trailer, Map, New Weapons, Patch Notes & More

What changes are we expecting as we approach the new season? You’ll find everything you need, here.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has been delayed until early June, much to the dismay of the game’s massive fanbase.

New seasons of the game often bring with them new content and cosmetics, as well as thematic changes that help to keep it fresh year after year.

Continue reading for all the information we have on Season 3 as we approach the anticipated start date.

Fans have been left waiting much longer than anticipated to see what new loot Season 3 brings to the game.

BOOM: We’re expecting something explosive as we approach the June launch date

The game’s current season was expected to come to a close on 30 April, however, developers Epic Games have confirmed that the ongoing season will be extended by a number of weeks.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Start Date

Season 3 is now expected to begin at the later date of Thursday 4 June.

Map Changes

A countdown clock was recently added to the game, tucked away in Midas’ office in the form of a Doomsday Device.

WHAT ARE THE CHANCES: No really, what are the chances of us returning to Chapter 1’s map? Rather slim, we thought.

It seems like it’s going to go off at the Agency, and while fans don’t know exactly what it will do, it is more or less certain that it will reshape the map, and there are plenty of theories circulating.

READ MORE: Are New Weapons coming with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3?

Hints seen in various teasers for upcoming season suggest that it could be water-themed and that sea levels may be rising to cover certain areas completely in water.

We’ve seen floating houses and even sharks, so a water-themed map isn’t a bad guess.

New Weapons

Reddit User PM092 posted the below image of a new and updated Hand Cannon (Desert Eagle) model that was found within the files.

POWER: Few guns can match the stopping-power of the Deagle

There is a good chance we are going to see the return of the Hand Cannon in Season 3!

The latest patch notes have just been released ahead of the new season.

Numbers not changing on sports-themed Outfits.

When changing the number for a sports-themed Outfit, the change may not apply.

Unable to refund Dragacorn Glider.

We’re aware that owners of the Dragacorn Glider may not have been given the option to refund it after its animation changed in v12.60.

We are working to address this issue and will provide an update once it’s resolved.

Hit Indicators showing the wrong direction.

Hit / Damage Indicators will sometimes appear to be coming from the wrong direction than the source of the damage.

iOS players hitching at a high rate.

We’re investigating an issue on iOS that is causing players to hitch at a high rate, potentially leading to a crash.

READ MORE: Everything You Need to Know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3