fortnite chapter 2 season 3 skins

A new season means new skins! What can players expect when Season 3 drops?

The latest season in Fortnite’s saga is set to release at the end of the month, it only feels like yesterday since the Chapter 2 Season 2 was released!

With just a few weeks until the new season, the hype around the next season is slowly but surely starting to amp up! With the current season being stale for some players, hopefully, Season 3 is one for the ages.

New skins are bound to be released next season, so what can we expect next time around!

Level 100 skin?

TOUCH OF GOLD – Midas was this season’s tier 100 skin!

The final skin in every season’s battle pass is typically the best skin to come from every season. Over the past, Epic Games has released some of the best skins of all time as the tier 100 skin.

Classics such as John Wick and Omega are some of the most recognizable skins Fornite has ever seen. Rewarding the player for grinding all season long to reach the end of the battle pass.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Theme: Rumors, leaks, news and More

As of now, we have no indication of what kind of tier 100 skin we are going to get yet. However, if they are anything like past seasons, we are in for a wicked skin!

Seasonal Skins?

CINCO – Could we get some more Cinco De Mayo skins?

Seasonal skins have always been a massive part of Fortnite‘s item shop since the release of the game. This past season we have had St. Patricks Day skins and we are expected to get some easter ones as well!

With no true holidays between the start of season three and when we expect it to release, there are some doubts we will get new seasonal skins next season.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Map – New Map, Leaks,

The one hope is Cinco De Mayo, there are already some themed skins around this holiday. Perhaps we are overdue for some new ones.

What Else?

GAME ON – Could we see Renegade Raider in the item shop?

Epic Games recently announced their new Icon Series and with the release of the Ninja skin and other cosmetic items into the item shop.

Be on the lookout for more creators getting their own personalized skin in Fortnite. Popular streamers such as Tfue, Dr. Lupo and TimTheTatman could be getting their own skins in Fortnite soon!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Is An End Event Coming