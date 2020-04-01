Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Week 7 Challenges – Release Date, Skye, Leaked Challenges, Rewards, Rumours & more

What do we know about the latest batch of Fortnite challenges? Get all the information right here!

This week past we were able to complete all of the week six Fortnite challenges; these were catered for agent Meowscles!

As a part of the on-going bi-weekly change of challenges, Week 7 is when we are going to get a new agent’s set.

Challenges have always been a big focus for Epic Games and the Fortnite player base, now more then ever it seems Epic is fine tunning the challenge system

Week seven is upon us, so let’s take a look at what we know so far about Skye’s challenges!

There was a hidden message at the beginning of the season with the Deadpool challenges, that stated Epic Games will release all challenges on Thursdays.

SKY WARRIOR – Regarded as the best battle pass skin this season!

To be more specific, Thursdays at around 10:00 EST is when we can expect the week six challenges to roll out on all servers!

Any Leaks?

As of writing, we do not have any information regarding week seven and eight doses of Fortnite challenges.

SMILE – Check out Skye’s camera!

It is hard to suspect what kind of challenges we are going to get as Epic Games likes to mix them up each week. However, since Skye’s hideout is The Shark, we can suspect at least some challenges centered around that POI!

Rewards?

As has been the norm for every set of agent challenges, we are going to be able to pick either a Shadow or Ghost variant if we complete enough of the challenges.

Pictured above we can get a better look at the set of rewards we are going to be able to choose for Skye! Which one are you going to choose?

Previous Week Challenges

Check out the list of challenges from week six listed below!

MEOW – The last two weeks were centred around Meowscles!

It is best to get all of the weekly challenges done ASAP, so you are not cramming them at the end of the season!

