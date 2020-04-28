FIFA 21 Career Mode: 7 Wonderkids you should look to sign – Haaland, Davies & more

Who will be the next big thing? We take a look at the hottest prospects set for the new game.

In Career Mode, you’ve got to prepare for the future.

Having players who can grow into the star men at your club is key, and you can begin to build your side around them.

After promising seasons, which teenager should you look to bring in on FIFA 21’s Career Mode?

Erling Braut Haaland (OVR 79 → 81)



Age: 19

Position(s): ST

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Norway

FIFA 20 potential: 90

A breakthrough season in 2019/20 for Erling Braut Haaland saw him sign for Dortmund in January. Haaland scored eight Champions League goals for RB Salzburg before moving to Germany and has taken his season tally to 40 goals in just 33 games!

A star in the making, Haaland has everything. The Norwegian is tall, fast, strong and lethal in front of goal. With a potential of 90 on FIFA 20 Career Mode, Haaland is in line to be one of FIFA 21’s future stars.

Vinicius Jr. (OVR 79 → 80)



Age: 19

Position(s): LW

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Brazil

FIFA 20 potential: 92

Anyone who watched Real Madrid play Manchester City in the Champions League will know what Vinicius Jr. is capable of. The Brazilian winger boasts pace and trickery in abundance and is destined for the top.

Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Jr. can reach 92 overall on FIFA 20 Career Mode. This could get even higher next season as the teenager has shown glimpses of what could be to come in the future.

Alphonso Davies (OVR 72 → 80)



Age: 19

Position(s): LB, RM, LM

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Canada

FIFA 20 potential: 88

Canadian star Alphonso Davies has established himself at left back in the Bayern Munich side this season and against Chelsea it was clear to see why. Davies is one of the quickest players around breezed past Reece James time and time again as Bayern eased past the Blues.

With just 72 OVR on FIFA 20, Davies’ potential was still a massive 88 OVR. FIFA 21 could see Davies become one of the games best LB’s and he will definitely become one of the most sought-after players on Career Mode.

Ansu Fati (OVR 73 → 75)



Age: 17

Position(s): LW, RW

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

FIFA 20 potential: 90

Teenage winger Ansu Fati became Barcelona’s youngest ever goal scorer this season aged just 16! Fati has also scored in the Champions League this season as he has totalled five goals in his first year with the senior team.

Barca speedster Fati is another player with a massive potential, and with 4-star skills and 4-star weak foot he is a nightmare for defenders. Managers this year could snap him up for his £19 million release clause, however, don’t expect the same on FIFA 21.

Eduardo Camavinga (OVR 72 → 75)



Age: 17

Position(s): CM

Club: Stade Rennais

Country: France

FIFA 20 potential: 90

French teenager Eduardo Camavinga is already tipped to make a big move this summer. Camavinga has made 36 senior appearances across all competitions this season as he has burst onto the scene with several composed displays in the middle of the park.

The 17-year-old’s potential on FIFA 20 is a massive 90 OVR. This could rise even higher next year, plus managers will be abler to sign him in the first season. That is unless he does move elsewhere this summer.

Mason Greenwood (OVR 67 → 75)



Age: 18

Position(s): ST, RM

Club: Manchester United

Country: England

FIFA 20 potential: 89

Mason Greenwood has announced himself as one of England’s brightest prospects after scoring five goals in both the Premier League and Europa League. With Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and now Greenwood, Manchester United’s front line looks to be in capable hands.

Greenwood’s 89 potential on FIFA 20 is sure to rise on FIFA 21 after an impressive season in Manchester. The teenage striker has all the attributes to be a top-class forward for years to come on Career Mode and shouldn’t break the bank if you snap him up early!

William Saliba (OVR 71 → 75)



Age: 19

Position(s): CB

Club: Saint-Etienne (on loan from Arsenal)

Country: France

FIFA 20 potential: 88

French centre back William Saliba should return to Arsenal ahead of the new season having spent the year on loan at St Etienne. Injury has derailed much of his 2019/20 season; however, he could be the man to sure up Arsenal’s defence.

At just 19 it would be unfair to expect Saliba to instantly improve the Gunners notoriously unreliable defence, although if his FIFA 20 potential is anything to go by, he will be a star! An 88 potential and impressive physical attributes will make Saliba hot property on FIFA 21 Career Mode.

