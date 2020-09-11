UPDATED* FIFA 21 Ratings: Real Madrid – Ramos, Bale, Hazard & more

Los Blancos have always boasted top class talent, but what are their superstars rated on FIFA 21?

The top 100 players have been officially revealed ahead of FIFA 21, with Real Madrid also confirming their player ratings too!

There is a notable absentee from Real Madrid’s reveal though! Check out the confirmed Real Madrid player ratings below.

Where is Gareth Bale?

Welsh forward Gareth Bale was nowhere to be seen during the FIFA ratings reveal.

EA’s reveal has confirmed Bale is outside FIFA 21’s top 100 players. This means he will begin the new game with a maximum 84 OVR.

However, Madrid revealed 18 of their own ratings, and still we saw no Bale.

Has a huge downgrade meant he did not make the top 18 players at Madrid? Surely his rating won’t be that low!

Thibaut Courtois (OVR 89)

The doubts over Thibaut Courtois have been put to rest.

Courtois won the La Liga Golden Glove and has a tremendous season between the sticks for Real.

Karim Benzema (OVR 89)

Karim Benzema has stepped up since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Frenchman is now right up there with the best in the game after being given an OVR of 89!

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)

One of the all-time greats.

Sergio Ramos has won it all and will certainly be ranked among the best defenders to ever play the game.

Casemiro (OVR 89)

An important figure in front of the defence.

No matter what system Madrid use, Casemiro’s discipline and defensive qualities make him one of the first names on the team sheet.

Eden Hazard (OVR 88)

A tough first season in Spain for Eden Hazard.

Injuries and just one goal have led to a -3 drop to Hazard’s OVR ahead of FIFA 21.

Toni Kroos (OVR 88)

German maestro Toni Kroos is an artist in midfield.

One of the most pleasing players to watch, Kroos’ technique is flawless, and he remains a top-class player on FIFA 21.

Luka Modric (OVR 87)

Real Madrid’s classy Croatian.

Luka Modric may have crested the hill, but he is still one of the best midfielders around.

Raphael Varane (OVR 86)

Raphael Varane is about to enter his prime.

Already a proven champion, Varane could be about to establish himself as truly great defender in the next couple of years.

Dani Carvajal (OVR 86)

Spanish full back Dani Carvajal has been one of the elite right backs for some time now.

With a massive OVR of 86, Caravjal is now the second best right back on the game behind Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Isco (OVR 84)

Could Isco be on his way out?

Just one goal and a serious lack of minutes in La Liga is not befitting of a player of Isco’s quality.

