[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 Ratings: Real Madrid – Ramos, Bale, Hazard & more

Los Blancos have always boasted top class talent, but what are their superstars rated on FIFA 21?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Sep 11, 2020
fifa 21 real madrid bale

The top 100 players have been officially revealed ahead of FIFA 21, with Real Madrid also confirming their player ratings too!

There is a notable absentee from Real Madrid’s reveal though! Check out the confirmed Real Madrid player ratings below.

Contents hide
1 Where is Gareth Bale?
2 Thibaut Courtois (OVR 89)
3 Karim Benzema (OVR 89)
4 Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)
5 Casemiro (OVR 89)
6 Eden Hazard (OVR 88)
7 Toni Kroos (OVR 88)
8 Luka Modric (OVR 87)
9 Raphael Varane (OVR 86)
10 Dani Carvajal (OVR 86)
11 Isco (OVR 84)

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

Where is Gareth Bale?

Welsh forward Gareth Bale was nowhere to be seen during the FIFA ratings reveal.

EA’s reveal has confirmed Bale is outside FIFA 21’s top 100 players. This means he will begin the new game with a maximum 84 OVR.

Real Madrid ratings reveal 1 1
Real Madrid ratings reveal 2

However, Madrid revealed 18 of their own ratings, and still we saw no Bale.

Has a huge downgrade meant he did not make the top 18 players at Madrid? Surely his rating won’t be that low!

Thibaut Courtois (OVR 89)

Courtois

The doubts over Thibaut Courtois have been put to rest.

Courtois won the La Liga Golden Glove and has a tremendous season between the sticks for Real.

Karim Benzema (OVR 89)

Benzema 1

Karim Benzema has stepped up since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Serie A Ratings

The Frenchman is now right up there with the best in the game after being given an OVR of 89!

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)

Ramos 1

One of the all-time greats.

Sergio Ramos has won it all and will certainly be ranked among the best defenders to ever play the game.

Casemiro (OVR 89)

Casemiro

An important figure in front of the defence.

No matter what system Madrid use, Casemiro’s discipline and defensive qualities make him one of the first names on the team sheet.

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

Eden Hazard (OVR 88)

Hazard FIFA 21

A tough first season in Spain for Eden Hazard.

Injuries and just one goal have led to a -3 drop to Hazard’s OVR ahead of FIFA 21.

Toni Kroos (OVR 88)

Kroos

German maestro Toni Kroos is an artist in midfield.

One of the most pleasing players to watch, Kroos’ technique is flawless, and he remains a top-class player on FIFA 21.

Luka Modric (OVR 87)

Modric

Real Madrid’s classy Croatian.

Luka Modric may have crested the hill, but he is still one of the best midfielders around.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 La Liga Ratings

Raphael Varane (OVR 86)

raphael varane fifa 21

Raphael Varane is about to enter his prime.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Barcelona Ratings

Already a proven champion, Varane could be about to establish himself as truly great defender in the next couple of years.

Dani Carvajal (OVR 86)

Carvajal 1

Spanish full back Dani Carvajal has been one of the elite right backs for some time now.

With a massive OVR of 86, Caravjal is now the second best right back on the game behind Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Isco (OVR 84)

Isco 1 2

Could Isco be on his way out?

Just one goal and a serious lack of minutes in La Liga is not befitting of a player of Isco’s quality.

READ MORE: What will FIFA 21 look like on PS5?

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon