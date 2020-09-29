FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Do’s & Don'ts For 10 Hours EA Play Access

EA Play (previously EA Access) drops for FIFA 21 later this week, with players being able to play a 10 hour trial of the full game.

During EA Play, you’ll have 10 hours to kick-start your FIFA 21 Ultimate Team journey, however with limited access, it’s important to spend your time in the best way possible.

Here are some Do’s and Don'ts to make the best use of your 10 hours EA Play access for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

EA Play Release Date

EA Play is scheduled to arrive on Thursday October 1st at 6pm UK, so you’ll be able to download and play the full version of FIFA 21 from then for 10 hours.

Things TO DO During 10 Hours of EA Play

This is a list of things you need to DO during your 10 hours of EA Play to make the best use of your time and get the best start to FUT 21!

Make sure, if you’re spending to FIFA Points, to load them up by logging on to the console version of FUT 21. You’ll be able to purchase FP on here, or transfer any pre-existing FIFA Points across from FIFA 20. Complete any milestone, daily or starter objectives for coin, XP or pack rewards. Play your 5 placement matches in Division Rivals to earn a large chunk of promotion coin rewards. Spend as much time as possible playing Squad Battles games to achieve the highest overall rank for the rewards set on Sunday. If you’re a high level player, make sure to play FUT Drafts early on if you’re dropping FIFA Points. If you can consistently get 3-4 wins the pack rewards will give you tonnes of amazing rewards!

Things NOT TO DO During 10 Hours of EA Play

This is a list of things you should make sure NOT TO DO during your 10 hours of EA Play, ensuring that you reserve your EA Play time for as many gameplay activities as possible!

Don’t waste time opening packs on console during your 10 hours, as this can be done via the web app on PC or mobile. Save the time on console for gameplay. Don’t waste time trading on console, as this can also be done very easily via the web app or mobile app. Don’t waste time completing the starter or advanced SBCs on console, as you’ll have access to these on web and mobile apps. Don’t forget to log in on the web app to claim daily login rewards, as these are available ONLY on the web app!

