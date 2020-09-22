FIFA 21 10 Hour Trial: How to sign up, Early Access, Pre-Order, FUT Web App & more

EA has announced that there will be no Demo this year, so how else can you play the game before release?

Can’t wait for FIFA 21? Then look no further as we look through the best ways to get early access to the game.

Keep reading for all the information you need to play FIFA 21 early.

10 Hour Trial

Despite there being no Demo for FIFA 21, you can still get your hands on the game before release on Friday, 9 October 2020.

EA’s paid subscription service EA Play will give members the chance to play FIFA 21 from Thursday, 1 October.

This means you get the game a full eight days before the official release date! There is a catch though, as you will only get 10 hours of game time. Still, better than nothing!

It is super easy to sign up, just visit the EA Play site here to get started.

Pre-Order

Another way of securing early access to FIFA 21 is through Pre-Ordering certain editions of the game.

By Pre-Ordering either the Champions or Ultimate Editions of FIFA 21 you will get three days of early access to the full game.

NEW LOOK! EA has opted for a different aesthetic this year

Not only that, but there are plenty of other Pre-Order bonuses too!

For more information on the various bonuses and Editions of FIFA 21 click here.

FUT Web App

Not quite the full game, but the FUT Web App is the perfect way to get your Ultimate Team up and running.

Ultimate Team fans can start assembling their squads, complete challenges and more on the Web App which can give you an advantage over your rivals.

EA are yet to confirm when the FUT Web App will be available for FIFA 21, but we suspect it will be released on Wednesday, 30 September 2020.

The FUT Companion App is usually released just in front of any early access, so expect it to be the next reveal!

