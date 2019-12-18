PS5 Specs v PC: How Sony’s flagship console could compare to top-end PCs

Sony is hard at work on the PS5, as it gears up for a Holiday 2020 release.

But just how powerful is it? And will it finally bridge the gap between consoles and PCs?

Here we go through what we know about Sony’s console (which, to be honest isn’t a lot) and compare it to the very best PC graphics card on the market – Nvidia’s 2080Ti.

PS5 Specs

The PlayStation 5 has an AMD Ryzen CPU with eight cores and the maker’s new 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture, a next-gen Radeon GPU capable of ray tracing, a super fast SSD that can load games in the blink of an eye. That’s all we know about the hardware so far.

Game installation (which is mandatory, given the speed difference between the SSD and the optical drive) will be a bit different than in the PS4.

This time around, aided in part by the simplified game data possible with the SSD, Sony is changing its approach to storage, making for a more configurable installation—and removal—process. Meaning you can theoretically install certain parts of a game e.g. just installing the campaign.

With specs like this, the PlayStation 5 should support PlayStation VR, we could potentially see a PlayStation VR 2?

The PS5 will go head-to-head with the new Xbox in November 2020

The GTX Nvidia 2080Ti

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is arguably the most powerful graphics card on the planet – launched by NVIDIA in September 2018.

The card supports DirectX 12.0, has 68 raytracing acceleration cores, 11,264 MB GDDR6 memory on the card, while the GPU is operating at a frequency of 1350 MHz, which can be boosted up to 1545 MHz.

In short… it’s an absolute monster.

What we can speculate is that the GDDR6 memory will likely be the weapon of choice for next-gen consoles, replacing GDDR5 tech built into the Xbox One X (and among other things that means better hair renderings).

The 2080Ti (and some other select high-powered PC cards) also support something called Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) – which is an AI-powered solution to allow for higher-framerates at the illusion of higher resolutions.

How does it work, I hear you ask?

In short, the DLSS team at Nvidia extracts many aliased frames from the target game, and then for each one they generate a matching “perfect frame” using either super-sampling or accumulation rendering.

These paired frames are fed to NVIDIA’s supercomputer.

The supercomputer trains the DLSS model to recognise aliased inputs and generate high quality anti-aliased images that match the “perfect frame” as closely as possible.

This is then repeated, but this time they train the model to generate additional pixels rather than applying AA. This has the effect of increasing the resolution of the input. Combining both techniques enables the GPU to render the full monitor resolution at higher frame rates.

And relax.

