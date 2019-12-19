Xbox 2020: Specs, Enhanced Graphics, Release Date, Price, PS5 Comparison and more!

The new Xbox has been revealed by developers Microsoft – and will arrive around ‘Holiday 2020’.

Series X is the name of the new family of console – with the actual name of the hardware called ‘Xbox‘.

We can expect to see multiple consoles sporting the Xbox name.

Xbox 2020 graphics

The Xbox One is a very, very different console to what Microsoft intended it to be when it launched back in 2015.

Gone is the Kinect, one of the system’s signature features, making way for more power to become a games console proper, rather than a ‘family entertainment system’ it was originally intended to be.

STAND UP: It’s a flip design for the new Xbox

The result was what many people saw as an underpowered piece of kit – ultimately resulting in the Xbox One X, a supercharged version of the console using a very different technical architecture, which rocketed the Xbox into 4K territory (along with PS4 Pro).

What’s clear from Xbox Series X is that Microsoft knows exactly what this is. The tower structure nods to gaming PC – and the performance will be some two times faster than the Xbox One X.

Xbox 2020 specs

The new Xbox will be far faster than the Xbox One X – boasting more than the six teraflops currently inside Microsoft’s flagship gaming console.

Although some have speculated that the console will be 8K ready, we doubt it’ll have the raw power to run this natively.

WALKING ON WATER: Can the Xbox overcome

Instead, it’ll likely use a solution much like PS4 Pro’s checkboard rendering / Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS)- upscaling an image from 1880p to higher resolutions allowing for higher framerates.

According to insider sources, the next Xbox will be more powerful than the PS5 and “set the benchmark” for console gaming.

What the consoles do have in common is that they’ll likely have separate graphics chips, resulting in faster frame rates at higher resolutions. Native 4K, 60FPS, anyone?

GDDR6 graphics hardware will likely be powering the console, replacing GDDR5 tech built into the Xbox One X (and among other things that means better hair renderings).

Xbox 2020 release date

Gamers can expect to see the Xbox Series X console launch sometime between October and December 2020, in the ‘holiday’ window of 2020.

It shares the exact same rumoured launch date window as that of Sony’s PlayStation 5.

We may be able to take some clues of the exact date by looking into the past consoles Microsoft has announced.

The Xbox One was released on November 22, 2013, in North America, as the successor of the Xbox 360.

The 360, widely regarded as the best console in the Xbox‘s lifespan, was also released on November 22.

Looking at these, it looks as though the 22nd could be earmarked for release – however, this has not been confirmed by Microsoft.

We’ll likely see the first glimpse of the Xbox 2020 at E3 in June, where it’ll go head to head with Sony’s PS5.

