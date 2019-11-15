FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Market Analysis: Make Quick Cash on Carrasco

It's Friday. It's FUT Market Analysis time. Let's get stuck in.

Keep reading to find out all the significant changes from both the PS4 and Xbox One FUT markets and tips on where to invest your hard-earned FIFA coins.

Each percentage movement is as of 00:00am UK time this morning and was correct at the time of writing. All information has been sourced from FUTBIN.

Cost-Cut for Carrasco

After featuring in a number of our FUT market analyses, Yannick Carrasco has finally made it to top spot. The Belgian wide man has seen his price drop by -38.09% to just 2600 coins on the Xbox One market.

With just three match days left in the Chinese Super League, Carrasco's team, Dalian Yifang, are way off top spot. However, don't let that distract you from the Belgian's solid season, as he has achieved 15 goals and seven assists across 23 appearances.

Carrasco attains this sort of success through utilising his fantastic pace and dribbling ability, reflected by his FIFA 20 stats of 90 sprint speed, 88 dribbling.

With his current price drop, this is just about the cheapest you'll get him for, so whether you want to make a quick profit or utilise him in your squad, now is the time to buy.

Other Price Drops

It could be time to pick up these stars on the cheap.

Wissam Ben Yedder - 3300 coins (-17.50%) Xbox One

Wissam Ben Yedder has made a solid start to the Ligue 1 2019/20 season, achieving nine goals and one assist in 12 appearances. His 89 positioning and 88 finishing in-game stats reflect his real-life goalscoring ability, so he's a bargain at his current reduced price.

Gianluigi Buffon - 2200 coins (-15.39%) Xbox One

At just 2200 coins, Gianluigi Buffon is an absolute steal - he may be reaching the end of his career, but with goalkeeping stats of 91 GK positioning and 80 GK reflexes he can still keep up with the younger 'keepers in the game - it's unlikely you'll pick up the Italian veteran for much cheaper than his current price.

David Silva - 20,500 coins (-6.82%) PS4

David silva is a a World Cup winner, four time Premier League Champion, with six Domestic English Cups under his belt. His 88 overall rating, including 91 vision and 92 ball control can be yours for 20,500 coins.

His 65 pace is his biggest liability in the game, but for his price the Spaniard sounds like a pretty good deal.

Price Rises

If you have any of these items, there is no better time to sell them on the transfer market.

Miranda - 2800 (+86.68%) Xbox One

After somewhat disappearing from world football, Miranda has made a bit of a comeback on FIFA 20. Four weeks ago we reported that the Brazilian's price had risen by 31.27% to 2100 coins - well now his price has risen even further to 2800 coins.

Clearly, the centre back has something to offer in FIFA 20 - his strong 85 rated defensive awareness and 85 standing tackle probably has something to do with that.

Daniel James - 2700 coins (+58.82%) Xbox One

After featuring as both our top price dropper and price riser last week, Daniel James features once again in our market analysis as his price has risen substantially on the Xbox One.

With his blistering 94 rated acceleration and sprint speed, it’s easy to see why FUT players are willing to pay more for the Welshman.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 3300 coins (+37.47%) Xbox One

Hudson-Odoi has been a breakthrough player for Chelsea this season, getting himself one goal and four assists across 11 appearances for Chelsea's first team.

The 18 year old has stats of 86 acceleration, 84 sprint speed and 82 dribbling; these stats are strong for a silver card, explaining his price inflation.

Wilfried Zaha - 3500 coins (+16.65%) PS4

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal over the summer, Wilfried Zaha returned to Crystal Palace for the 2019/20 season. However, he's had a slow start to this years campaign, with just two assists across 13 appearances.

Nevertheless, his real-life form hasn't deterred gamers from buying the Ivorian's FUT card, as his price has inflated on the PS4 market. With 90 dribbling and 93 sprint speed, you can understand why Zaha's so popular.

