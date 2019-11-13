FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: The Strongest Premier League Team - Maguire, Sissoko, Wesley & more

Physicality is super important in Ultimate Team this year. Gone are the days of blasting down the wing and crossing to the back post for an easy header. Strength is essential if you want to succeed in FIFA 20.

Therefore, we've built you a squad of the strongest Premier League players, from defence to attack, all for under the 130,000 coin mark.

Formation

To ensure we have the strongest line-up available to us, we line up in a 4-1-2-1 (2) formation that allows the inclusion of four central midfelders, as well as two strikers, and a flat back four.

Bernd Leno (OVR 84)

Age: 27

Position: GK

Club: Arsenal

Country: Germany

Best stats: 83 diving, 85 reflexes, 84 positioning

Cost: 5,000 PS4 / 5,500 Xbox One

Despite Arsenal’s early season form, Bernd Leno has been solid between the sticks, making more saves than any other Premier League goalkeeper since the start of the season.

His 84 rated gold card is a bargain at the 5,000 mark, and with diving, handling, reflexes and positioning stats all above 80, he’s a great choice at the back.

Harry Maguire (OVR 82)

Age: 26

Position: CB

Club: Manchester United

Country: England

Best stats: 90 strength, 84 aggression, 81 defensive awareness

Cost: 2,000 PS4 / 1,800 Xbox One

After impressing at the World Cup, Harry Maguire became the most expensive defender in the history of football when he signed for Manchester United from Leicester City this year.

His 82 rated gold card is one of the strongest in the league, with 90 strength and 84 aggression. Give him a Shadow Chemistry style and boost his pace to 63, and you’ve got yourself a very solid centre back.

Sokratis Papstathopoulos (OVR 84)

Age: 31

Position: CB

Club: Arsenal

Country: Greece

Best stats: 87 strength, 88 aggression, 85 defensive awareness

Cost: 5,300 PS4 / 5,900 Xbox One

Everyone knows how strong Sokratis is. That’s what he’s known for. He’s a big, no-nonsense, old-fashioned defender, and his FUT card is no different.

Probably the best, ‘cheap’, Premier League centre back you can get, Sokratis will bully anyone in his way. Give him an Anchor Chemistry style and boost his pace to 76, defence to 93, and physical to 88. Wow.

Sead Kolasinac (OVR 79)

Age: 26

Position: LB

Club: Arsenal

Country: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best stats: 90 strength, 93 aggression, 82 shot power

Cost: 850 PS4 / 800 Xbox One

Kolasinac has a few nicknames in real life. The Destroyer. The Tank. The Bosnian Hulk. You get the idea…

Kolasinac’s FUT card lives up to his real life reputation. Give him an Anchor Chemistry style and you’ll boost his pace to 79, his defence to 84, and his physical to 91. For only 800 coins, a great card, and one of the strongest defenders in the Premier League.

Matt Doherty (OVR 82)

Age: 27

Position: RWB

Club: Wolves

Country: Republic of Ireland

Best stats: 96 stamina, 83 standing tackle, 80 sprint speed

Cost: 10,750 PS4 / 10,500 Xbox One

One of Wolves’ stand out players so far this season, Matt Doherty is one of the best right wing backs in the league.

96 stamina makes his 82 rated In Form card incredible, and with 75 strength and 80 sprint speed, he is a total all rounder. Give him a Shadow Chemistry card and you’ll boost his pace to 90 and his defence to 88. Considering you can quick sell him for almost the same price you can pick him up for, he is definitely worth trying out.

Fabinho (OVR 85)

Age: 26

Position: CDM

Club: Liverpool

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 88 stamina, 88 interceptions, 81 strength

Cost: 38,000 PS4 / 47,000 Xbox One

Fabinho is easily one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, and judging from his performance on Sunday versus Manchester City, he shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.

Thankfully, his FUT card does him justice (although his long shot stat is a little low!) with incredible stats that make him a brick wall in the midfield. 88 stamina means he will run down opponents all day, and 85 aggression and 81 strength mean he will more often that not come out on top.

Moussa Sissoko (OVR 81)

Age: 30

Position: CM

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Country: France

Best stats: 90 strength, 91 stamina, 85 sprint speed

Cost: 23,500 PS4 / 14,000 Xbox One

Moussa Sissoko often goes under the radar when he players for Spurs. He’s a no nonsense, no frills midfielder and often his off the ball contributions are what make him so great. Nonetheless, his FUT card is simply incredible…

91 stamina, 90 strength, 85 sprint speed, 82 short passing, 80 interceptions, 82 reactions, 80 ball control, High / High work rates… should we go on? For only 23,500 coins on PS4 and 14,000 coins on Xbox One, you NEED him in your team!

Cheikhou Kouyate (OVR 76)

Age: 29

Position: CDM

Club: Crystal Palace

Country: Senegal

Best stats: 88 stamina, 84 strength, 84 aggression

Cost: 700 PS4 / 700 Xbox One

Senegal captain and midfield maestro, Kouyate switched from east to south London in 2018 after leaving West Ham for Crystal Palace.

Sure, his 76 rated gold card might not seem that great, but with a Shadow Chemistry style you will boost his pace to 81 and his defence to 85, giving you a solid defensive midfielder. Opt for an Anchor Chemistry style instead and he will have 74 pace, 85 defence and 90 physical. At 700 coins its a no brainer.

Dele Alli (OVR 84)

Age: 23

Position: CAM

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Country: England

Best stats: 89 stamina, 84 aggression, 86 reactions

Cost: 6,800 PS4 / 7,200 Xbox One

Dele Alli is the total midfielder. Deployed anywhere from CDM to CAM for Tottenham in the past few years, he is the future of the England national team.

His 84 rated gold FUT card is equally great, with base stats between 71 and 82. Keep him on a Basic Chemistry style and see his lowest stat boosted to 75, or give him a Maestro and see his shooting, passing and dribbling jump to 85, 84 and 89 respectively.

Wesley (OVR 82)

Age: 22

Position: ST

Club: Aston Villa

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 97 strength, 84 aggression, 86 sprint speed

Cost: 11,000 PS4 / 11,750 Xbox One

New to the Premier League, Wesley has made quite the impact so far since he arrived from Belgium in the summer for £22 million - The Brazilian has scored four goals in nine games, earning himself an 82 rated In Form FUT card.

And what an In Form card he’s got. It’s literally the strongest outfield card in the Premier League thanks to his incredible 97 strength. Combined with 86 physical and 89 shot power - all for just 11,000 coins. Wesley is a must for our new squad.

Raul Jimenez (OVR 83)

Age: 27

Position: ST

Club: Wolves

Country: Mexico

Best stats: 96 stamina, 83 standing tackle, 80 sprint speed

Cost: 10,750 PS4 / 10,500 Xbox One

Jimenez has had a strong start so far this season in both the Premier League and the Europa League.

His FUT card is just as strong, with 83 aggression, 80 strength, and 85 stamina. His Road To The Final card is currently an 83 rated card, but with Wolves almost guaranteed to progress to the group stages, he is almost certain to be upgraded. For his current price, he could be a real bargain.

The Full Lineup

For best results, set both LB and RB to Stay Back While attacking, CDM to Stay Back While Attacking, and CAM to Get Forward. We leave everyone else as standard except our left striker Jimenez, who we instruct to Get In Behind.

And there we have it. The strongest, and we literally mean strongest, Premier League squad you can buy for 130,000 coins. Have fun pushing your opponent around!

