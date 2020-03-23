FIFA 20: TOTW Moments 2 COUNTDOWN – Release date, promo explained, news & more

FIFA

FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 2 Predictions – Robertson, Marquinhos & more

With no football being played, which classic lineup will EA takes us back to this week?

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Mar 23, 2020
totw moments fifa 20 leak fut

With world football at a standstill, EA has had to be clever to fill the void left by the weekly roll-out of the Team of the Week on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

The solution? The birth of FUT Moments.

We one team already behind us, we can at least hazard a guess as to what is arriving this week.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
 

What are TOTW Moments?

TOTW Moments brings back a Team of the Week from FIFA down the year and brings them into FIFA 20.

READ MORE: TOTW Moments EXPLAINED – How do these new FIFA 20 items work?

Last we saw FIFA 18’s TOTW 28 arrive as the first batch of TOTW Moments cards on FIFA 20, with overalls adjusted depending on the ability of that player now.

TOTW Moments 2 Predictions

20 players arrived last week, and we expect this to be around the same, depending on whether the players from the particular old TOTW they choose are still on the game.

With last week’s being FIFA 18’s TOTW 28, we think there is a chance EA could opt for FIFA 19’s TOTW 29.

Andrew Robertson (OVR 85 – TOTW Moments 89)

robertson fut 20 base card
roberston towt moments fut 20

Liverpool left back Andrew Robertson receive an 87-rated second in-form card on FIFA 19, but with his overall rating climbing from 83 to 85 over the last 12 months, this is set to go higher.

The Scotland captain would, therefore, receive an 89 TOTW Moments card on the game, which would become the joint-fifth best left back item in FUT 20.

Marquinhos (OVR 86 – TOTW Moments 89)

marquinhos base card fut 20
marquinhos totw moments fut 20

It’s a similar case for PSG hardman Marquinhos. The centre back’s third in-form (out of four) on FIFA 19 was an 88, but his starting overall has risen from 85 to 86.

A TOTW Moments rating of 89 looks to be on the cards for the Brazilian, closing the gap to teammate Thiago Silva’s two 90-rated cards in FIFA 20.

Duvan Zapata (OVR 82 – TOTW Moments 89)

zapata base card fut 20
zapta totw moments fut 20

Duvan Zapata is a man who has improved tremendously since last season, and the Atalanta forward can feel begrudged his overall rating didn’t improve further from 79 to 82.

READ MORE: Absolutely Everything we know about FIFA 21

His third in-form card last season hit 87, and we believe this could now rise to 89 for FIFA 20, with a 90 rating not out of the question.

Iago Aspas (OVR 85 – TOTW Moments 88)

iago aspas base card fut 20
iago aspas totw moments fut 20

It’s a straight like-for-like for Celta Vigo star Iago Aspas, with his 85 base rating this same as it was on FIFA 20.

This means his 88 in-form from TOTW 29 on FIFA 29 should be reincarnated.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (OVR 85 – TOTW Moments 87)

milinković savić base fut 20
milinković savić totw moments fut 20

Another consistent performer, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s levels have not dropped since last season.

The Serbian remains an 85 overall on FIFA 20, meaning his Moments card should once again hit 87.

TOTW Moments 2 Release Date

The first batch of TOTW Moments was revealed on Twitter at 11:20am ET / 4:20pm GMT last week, but this could go back into the conventional TOTW slot of 3pm. This will be on Wednesday, 25 March 2020.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 20’s FUT Birthday Promo

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

