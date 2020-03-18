FIFA 20 TOTW Moments REVEALED: 88-rated De Ligt, CB Kyle Walker & more

With TOTW 27 cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, EA has now re-released a FIFA 18 squad!

EA promised us fresh content in place of TOTW 27 and boy have they delivered!

A brand new line of cards has just dropped on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team and it’s not your standard promo.

The first Team of the Week (TOTW) Moments cards are in fact the TOTW 28 from back in FIFA 18!

Keep reading to see which stars have returned to FUT 20.

TOTW Moments Revealed

As mentioned the first TOTW Moments squad is the TOTW 28 from FIFA 18.

THROWBACK: This week’s TOTW Moments is the TOTW 28 squad from FIFA 18

As you can see, the TOTW 28 squad from FIFA 18 has returned including an 88-rated card for Matthijs De Ligt and a centre back Kyle Walker card!

TOTW Moments Explained

When comparing the new cards to the original TOTW squad from FIFA 18, it’s clear there are few noteworthy differences.

Primarily, the player stats have been updated, which seemingly reflect their current talent – for example, Walker has been boosted by an overall rating, whereas Arnoutovic doesn’t quite receive the overall rating of his FIFA 18 card.

However, excitingly, the FIFA 20 cards retain their original position from the FIFA 18 TOTW, meaning the likes of centre forward Garth Bale has returned!

Finally, as you’d imagine the players’ clubs have been updated to match their current locations.

One-off or more to come?

TOTW Moments squads will remain as a permanent fixture until normality is restored (however long that will take).

So with TOTW Moments’ arrival and FUT Birthday dropping this Friday, it looks like the FIFA community have nothing to worry about while in self-isolation.

