FIFA 20: TOTW 40 Prediction – Fernandes, Vardy & more

Another fresh set of cards is set for release on Wednesday, but which players will receive an IF card?

In a strange week, Man City demolished champions Liverpool 4-0, but were then bested by a spirited Southampton side.

With some top performances throughout the week, which players will make FIFA 20 Ultimate Team of the Week 40?

Alex McCarthy (OVR 76 → IF 81)

Southampton faced a bombardment in the second half against Man City. The Saints managed to hold on for all three points largely due to Alex McCarthy’s heroics.

You can pick up the Saints goalkeeper for less than 1,000 coins on PS4 and slightly more on Xbox One.

Cedric (OVR 76 → IF 81)

Portuguese right back Cedric finally made his debut last week, scoring a belter against Norwich. He then went on to help Arsenal keep a clean sheet away at Wolves too!

An IF card this week could push his rating up to 81 OVR.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89 → TIF 93)

Will Sergio Ramos receive an IF card two weeks in a row? Unlikely, however he bagged Real Madrid’s only two goals this week as they picked up six points.

Ramos’ basic card costs around 45,000 coins, and his TOTW 39 card is worth around 200,000.

Ashley Young (OVR 77 → IF 81)

Inter hammered Brescia 6-0 in midweek, with Ashley Young picking up a goal and an assist.

The former England international is available for just 1,000 coins.

Willian (OVR 82 → SIF 87)

Chelsea winger Willian scored three times last week and now has scored in three consecutive league games for the Blues.

The Brazilian winger will cost around 9,000 coins, while his highest rated IF to date is worth just over 25,000.

Tomas Soucek (OVR 79 → SIF 84)

Tomas Soucek helped drag West Ham away from the relegation zone with two goals this week. Soucek scored in the win against Chelsea and draw at Newcastle.

The giant Czech footballer of the year will cost you just 1,000 coins on FUT.

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 85 → TIF 89)

Just how good is this guy? A goal and two assists against Bournemouth mean Bruno Fernandes now has 11 goal involvements in his first nine Premier League game.

The Man Utd star is available for around 14,000 coins, although his Summer Heat objectives card is a firm favourite right now.

Alexis Sanchez (OVR 82 → OTW 86)

Former Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez picked up a goal and two assists in Inter’s hammering of Brescia, almost doubling his previous tally for the season.

Sanchez’s basic card is valued at just under 3,000 coins.

Allan Saint-Maximin (OVR 79 → OTW 87)

Allan Saint-Maximin provided three assists as he tore Bournemouth apart with his pace and trickery.

The Newcastle forward will cost over 6,000 coins on the Transfer Market, while his FUT Birthday card costs over 600,000.

Jamie Vardy (OVR 85 → HL 89)

Jamie Vardy joined the Premier League 100 club this week with a brace against Crystal Palace.

Leicester’s main man will cost around 25,000 coins, and now could be a great time to invest in his Headliners card which is currently valued at around 60,000.

Alvaro Morata (OVR 83 → IF 85)

Atletico Madrid eased to a 3-0 win over Mallorca, with Alvaro Morata bagging twice. The Spaniard’s goals took him into double figures for the season.

Morata costs 4,500 coins on FUT and is yet to receive a special card this year.

RealSport’s TOTW 40 Prediction

