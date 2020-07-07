FIFA 20: TOTW 40 COUNTDOWN – Release Date, Card Predictions, Ratings, Headliners, News & more

The promo is back for its third week running since foobtall restarted and here’s exactly what to expect.

FIFA 20’s Team of the Week (TOTW) is back for its third instalment since football restarted!

Keep reading below as we cover everything you need to know about the upcoming TOTW 40 squad.

TOTW 40 will be announced on Wednesday, 8 July at 3pm BST / 10am ET.

The in-form cards will be made available in packs at 6pm BST / 1pm ET on the same day.

We will update this page with the squad as soon as it drops.

TOTW 40 Predictions

In a strange week, Man City demolished champions Liverpool 4-0, but were then bested by a spirited Southampton side.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21

With some top performances throughout the week, check out a few players we think could make the in-form squad below.

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 85 → TIF 89)

Just how good is this guy? A goal and two assists against Bournemouth mean Bruno Fernandes now has 11 goal involvements in his first nine Premier League game.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X

The Man Utd star is available for around 14,000 coins, although his Summer Heat objectives card is a firm favourite right now.

Jamie Vardy (OVR 85 → HL 89)

Jamie Vardy joined the Premier League 100 club this week with a brace against Crystal Palace.

Leicester’s main man will cost around 25,000 coins, and now could be a great time to invest in his Headliners card which is currently valued at around 60,000.

For our full TOTW 40 predictions, head here.