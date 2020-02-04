FIFA 20 TOTW 21: Release date, time, predictions, news & more

Team of the Week consists of 23 of the best performing players from the past seven days, giving them in-form (IF) cards which have boosted ratings.

Any player included in the TOTW that also has a One to Watch (OTW) card will see their OTW card match their new IF rating.

With the Bundesliga top four tighter than ever, Ronaldo back on fine form and Liverpool furthering their lead, when will we find out which players have made it into TOTW 21?

Announcement Time

The full TOTW 21 lineup will be announced at 3pm tomorrow (4th February).

Make sure you follow our live blog to see every TOTW player the moment they’re released.

Release Time

The special in-form players will be made available in packs from 6pm tomorrow (4th February).

READ MORE: FIFA 20’s Future Stars REVEALED

In addition, the TOTW 21 squad will become available to challenge for coins on FUT at the same time.

But, who do we expect to feature?

There are few stand-out performers from the last week that we expect to feature in TOTW 21.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 90 – Headliner 94)

14 goals in 22 games is an excellent return for a winger, however by Mohamed Salah’s lofty standards it appears nothing out of the ordinary! The Egyptian winger scored twice in another impressive Liverpool win this weekend, this time against Southampton.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Premier League Ratings Refresh Predictions

A second IF of the season would see Salah rated 93 OVR, boosting his Headliner card to a massive 94! With his basic card costing over 150,000 coins, any of Salah’s cards are going to cost you a fortune with his Headliner the most expensive at just under 2,000,000 coins.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 84 – SIF 87)

Still just 19 years old, Jadon Sancho has scored and assisted in seven of his last nine matches. Sancho’s exploits at the weekend took his season total to 12 goals and 13 assists in the Bundesliga as he helped Dortmund dismantle Union Berlin 5-0.

READ MORE: 71 star heads arriving in latest FIFA 20 Title Update

An IF card this week for Sancho could have the LW position and be rated 87 OVR. Sancho’s basic card costs around 7,000 coins, while his IF card is worth just under 60,000 coins. The Dortmund star also has a UCL Live card that will cost you 200,000 coins on the Transfer Market.

Check out our full TOTW 21 prediction here.