FIFA 20: TOTW 21 Prediction (Ultimate Team of the Week 21) – Salah, Lukaku & more

The title race in Germany is really hotting up with just three points separating 1st and 4th, and the form of Dortmund’s young guns is certainly something to watch out for.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ciro Immobile both continued their fine seasons, while Pep Guardiola’s Man City fell even further behind Liverpool after they dropped points away at Spurs.

Each week, EA will select a squad of 23 of the best performing players from the past seven days and give them in-form (IF) cards which have increased ratings.

Any player included in the TOTW that also has a One to Watch (OTW) card will also be boosted and their overall (OVR) will stay their latest IF card rating.

These players form the TOTW which is available to challenge for coins on FIFA Ultimate Team. These players are also available in packs and on the transfer market, so look out for them!

Hugo Lloris (OVR 88 – IF 89)

Not many teams keep a clean sheet against Man City, but that’s exactly what Spurs did with skipper Hugo Lloris largely to thank! The French stopper kept out Ilkay Gundogan’s first-half penalty as well as making a superb save from Sergio Aguero.

Lloris costs 30,000 coins on the Transfer Market, whilst his UCL Live card costs upwards of 200,000. An IF card this week could be rated 89 overall.

Antonio Rudiger (OVR 82 – IF 85)

German defender Antonio Rudiger was at the double to help Chelsea share the spoils with high-flying Leicester. Rudiger’s first goals of the season secured a valuable point as Frank Lampard’s men remain on course for a top four finish.

Rudiger’s goalscoring heroics could earn him an 85 rated IF card. His basic card cost around 2,000 coins.

Yerry Mina (OVR 78 – SIF 84)

Everton’s Colombian colossus Yerry Mina demonstrated his attacking threat with two goals as Everton came from behind to stun Watford. Mina’s goals both came in first-half stoppage time, with the second a towering header that left Ben Foster helpless.

Mina costs under 2,000 on the Transfer Market and his first IF card costs around 17,000 coins. A second IF of the year could be rated 84 OVR.

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 85 – SIF 87)

Dutch wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt ensured Juventus kept a clean sheet with a rock-solid display against Fiorentina at the weekend. The 20-year-old capped off his performance with his second goal of the season too, a near perfect match for the Dutchman!

A second IF of the season is likely to be rated 87 OVR, boosting his OTW card in the process. His basic card costs 14,000, while his first IF card is valued at around 30,000 coins. It could be a good time to buy his OTW card which is worth 50,000 as this figure will increase if he is selected for TOTW 21. De Ligt’s TOTY card will cost you just under 1,000,000 coins and is rated 96 OVR.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 90 – Headliner 94)

14 goals in 22 games is an excellent return for a winger, however by Mohamed Salah’s lofty standards it appears nothing out of the ordinary! The Egyptian winger scored twice in another impressive Liverpool win this weekend, this time against Southampton.

A second IF of the season would see Salah rated 93 OVR, boosting his Headliner card to a massive 94! With his basic card costing over 150,000 coins, any of Salah’s cards are going to cost you a fortune with his Headliner the most expensive at just under 2,000,000 coins.

Maximilian Arnold (OVR 79 – IF 83)

A goal and assist for German midfielder Maximilian Arnold could be enough to see him selected for TOTW 21. The Wolfsburg maestro helped his side end a run of four games without a win as they overcame Paderborn in a six-goal thriller.

Arnold costs just 700 coins on Ultimate Team and an IF card could be rated 83 OVR this week.

Youri Tielemans (OVR 80 – IF 84)

Belgian star Youri Tielemans has been a huge hit since arriving at Leicester and has featured in all but one Premier League match this season. Tielemans provided two assists against Chelsea at the weekend in another stylish performance under Brendan Rodgers.

The Belgian ace costs 700 coins on PS4 and Xbox One and an IF card this week could be rated 84 OVR.

Robert Snodgrass (OVR 76 – IF 81)

Two goals and an assist… yet no three points for Robert Snodgrass this weekend. The form of the “Scottish Messi” is the only positive for West Ham and David Moyes as the Hammers slid into the relegation zone this weekend.

Snodgrass played predominantly from the left-hand side which could see a positional change should he receive an IF card this week. An IF could be rated 81 OVR, while his basic card costs under 1,000 coins on both consoles.

Pablo Sarabia (OVR 83 – IF 85)

Playing in a more advanced role, Pablo Sarabia scored and assisted in PSG’s 5-0 thumping of Montpellier. The Spaniard has two goals in his last two games and will hope for an extended run in the side after a frustrating season thus far.

A first IF of the season could see Sarabia in the CF position and reach 85 OVR, including his OTW card which will remain a CAM. Currently, his OTW card costs around 20,000 coins while his basic card is worth just 2,000 coins.

Romelu Lukaku (OVR 85 – TIF 88)

How Man Utd fans would love to have Romelu Lukaku back right now. The Belgian is in red hot form in Serie A, bagging his fifth brace of the season against Udinese. Lukaku now has 20 goals in all competitions and looks to have rediscovered his best form.

Lukaku’s basic card costs a shade over 10,000 coins on either console, and his two IF cards costs 30,000 and 37,000. A third IF rated 88 will also boost his OTW card which is currently valued at 65,000 coins on PS4 and 61,000 on Xbox One.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 84 – SIF 87)

Still just 19 years old, Jadon Sancho has scored and assisted in seven of his last nine matches. Sancho’s exploits at the weekend took his season total to 12 goals and 13 assists in the Bundesliga as he helped Dortmund dismantle Union Berlin 5-0.

An IF card this week for Sancho could have the LW position and be rated 87 OVR. Sancho’s basic card costs around 7,000 coins, while his IF card is worth just under 60,000 coins. The Dortmund star also has a UCL Live card that will cost you 200,000 coins on the Transfer Market.

RealSport’s FUT 20 TOTW 21 Prediction

