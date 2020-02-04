FIFA 20: Ones to Watch Premier League Predictions – Fernandes, Bergwijn & more

Managers across Europe will be relieved that the January transfer window is finally shut, but this leaves an exciting time for Ultimate Team players.

Clubs across the Premier League attempted to strengthen their squads, with a total of 50 transfers being confirmed. However, which players will receive new Ones to Watch cards?

A new batch of Ones to Watch (OTW) cards are set to be released this February. OTW cards are selected from players that have changed clubs during the latest transfer window.

Their OVR will match the highest-rated in-form (IF) card of that player, but only if the IF card matches the club they currently play for.

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 85)

Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes has finally arrived at Old Trafford after a transfer saga seemingly lasting years. The attacking midfielder’s goal record speaks for itself with a phenomenal 47 goals since the beginning of last season.

With an IF card already rated 87 OVR, an IF card in Man United colours would be rated a minimum 88. A OTW card could be worth an early investment, with Fernandes already boasting excellent Shooting and Passing attributes.

Steven Bergwijn (OVR 82)

Spurs’ new signing Steven Bergwijn announced himself to the Premier League with a superb volley against champions Man City on his debut. Predominantly a winger but equally adept through the middle, Bergwijn possesses the pace and trickery to torment defenders across the league.

Dutch sensation Bergwijn already has two IF cards this season, with the latest rated 86 OVR. A OTW card will match his base rating of 82 OVR, however, a Spurs’ IF card for Bergwijn would see that rating leap up to a minimum 87 overall.

Danny Rose (OVR 80)

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce was certainly busy in January and bringing in Danny Rose could be a stroke of genius. The England international had fallen out of favour at Spurs and could rediscover his best form with regular football back in the North of England.

Rose’s lack of game time is one of the reasons for his loan move to Newcastle, but also explains why there are no special cards for him this season. A OTW card could be available on the cheap early on, so keep an eye out for him!

Mbwana Ally Samatta (OVR 79)

By scoring on debut, Mbwana Ally Samatta became the first Tanzanian to ever score in the Premier League. Samatta arrives at Villa having scored 10 goals already this season, including three in the Champions League!

Aston Villa’s pacey new forward could become a popular man on Ultimate Team given his low price and 85 Pace. With no TOTW selections yet, Samatta could be an affordable OTW card on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Sander Berge (OVR 79)

Sheffield United broke their transfer record when they splashed £20 million on Norwegian starlet Sander Berge. Berge is a major coup for the Blades given the number of clubs interested in the 21-year-old, and it is clear to see why with the youngster already having captained his former side KRC Genk this season.

With Sheffield keen to maintain their excellent form in the Premier League, expect Berge to get plenty of opportunities to earn a spot in TOTW in the near future!

