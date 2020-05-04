FIFA 20: Bundesliga TOTS So Far COUNTDOWN – Release date, card predictions, ratings, latest news & more

The exciting promo is in full swing and it looks like it could be time for the German division this week.

With the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo in full swing, it’s time to look ahead to the next squad.

After the Premier League TOTSSF arrived last week, we think it will be the Bundesliga this time around.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Bundesliga TOTSSF.

The TOTSSF promo has followed the same schedule as the TOTS promo from FIFA 19.

Therefore, we can expect the Bundesliga TOTSSF to arrive on Friday, 8 May 2020 at 6pm BST / 1pm ET.

Bundesliga TOTSSF Prediction

As always, a close eye will be kept upon the German TOTS with the Bundesliga boasting some incredible talent.

Here’s who we think could feature.

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 86 – TOTS 95)



It was only a matter of time before Joshua Kimmich returned to the centre of midfield – after becoming one of the best right backs in the world, it’s time for him to have a greater influence.

The 25-year-old looks set to the next Bayern captain in waiting, looking to follow on from great midfielders Bastian Schweinsteiger and Michael Ballack.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89 – TOTS 98)



Still well in his prime, 31-year-old Robert Lewandowski has again proved he’s one of the best forwards in the world, with 25 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern.

Only the postponement of the season has stopped him chasing down Ciro Immobile (27 goals) for the European golden boot.

Erling Braut Haaland (OVR 79 – TOTS 96)



Having only started five Bundesliga games, Norwegian wonderkid still has nine goals this season.

Let’s not forget the first half of the campaign with RB Salzburg, scoring 16 goals in 14 games.

Last Week’s TOTSSF

Last week saw the Premier League TOTSSF squad arrive in FIFA 20.

ENGLAND’S BEST: The Premier League TOTSSF is out!

The season may not have a definitive ending yet, but this squad features an incredible set of players, with 99-rated cards for both Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil Van Dijk.

It’s no surprise that Adama Traore’s TOTSSF card comes in with 99 pace and 93 physicality, but wow, what a terrifying prospect.

Take a closer look at all the Premier League TOTSSF cards here!

TOTSSF Card Design

EA Tweeted out what the cards will look like on Sunday, 19 April.

GOING GOLD – A gold patch has appeared on the TOTSSF card

It’s a clean new look, and we now can’t wait to see what all the players will look like on the design.

