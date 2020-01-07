FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Kai Havertz Ultimate XI available on Squad Battles

It’s always exciting when we get to see a professional players Ultimate Team as it offers a massive insight in to who they rate as players.

We’ve previously reported on FUT players being matched up against Pro players online and frankly, we’re all a little envious.

For those of us who have not been lucky enough to stumble across a footballing great in Division Rivals, FIFA 20 has offered a nice consolation.

Kai Havertz’ Ultimate XI is now available to challenge on Squad Battles – keep reading to see the full lineup.

That’s right, EA have tweeted that Kai Havertz’ Ultimate XI will be available to challenge on Squad Battles for a limited time.

HAVE IT HAVERTZ: Do you have what it takes to defeat the midfielder’s best XI?

But who makes the cut?

Manuel Neuer (89 IF)

Unsurprisingly, Havertz opts for Germany’s number one between the sticks – with 89 reflexes and 88 diving, you’ll have to be on top form if you want to net past Manuel Neuer’s In-Form card.

Mitchell Weiser (OVR 77)

Mitchell Weiser is unlikely to be in many FUT player’s Ultimate XI – the German likely makes the cut due to Havertz’ loyalty as the midfielder has stated that he is a good friend of his.

Jonathan Tah

Another Bayer Leverkusen teammate, Jonathan Tah is a player that many FIFA players have come to love playing with. His physical presence and strength make or a frightening character on the pitch.

Carles Puyol (92 Icon)

At this point it seems Havertz’ has begun to throw loyalty aside and is upping the ante. There can’t be many arguments against the inclusion of the legend that is Carles Puyol.

Jordi Alba (88 TOTY)

Playing to the left of his fellow countryman is the phenomenal left back talent of Jordi Alba. His new 88 rated Team of the Year (TOTY) card is sure to cause you many issues on the left flank.

Kai Havertz (99 rated Special Card)

Let’s be honest, you can’t blame Havertz for this one – would anyone not play themselves in an Ultimate XI if they were gifted a 99 rated card? (Apart from Jadon Sancho…)

Zinedine Zidane (96 Icon)

Zinedine Zidane’s 96 rated Icon plays alongside Havertz’ 99 rated card. Is it just us that is starting to wonder how to beat this team?

Julian Brandt (84 OTW)

Another one of Havertz’ international teammates, Julian Brandt, leads the three man midfield. His One to Watch (OTW) card means the Dortmund playmaker has adopted the stats of his highest rated In-Form so far this season.

