FIFA 20 Winter Refresh Predictions: Serie A – Martinez, Alberto & more

Will the phenomenal Cristiano Ronaldo secure yet another title for Juventus, or can Inter’s deadly strike partnership continue their hot streak?

Lazio isn’t far behind the leaders as they look to be well on their way to earning Champions League football.

Italian hotshot Ciro Immobile is on fire this year, leading the goalscoring chart with an incredible 20 goals so far. However, Atalanta are the top-scoring team, amassing 49 in their 19 league matches!

There are plenty of players worthy of a boost – RealSport look at five players we think will receive a Ratings refresh below.

Luis Alberto (OVR 84 → 86)

Former Liverpool midfielder Luis Alberto is the creator-in-chief for Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile. Whilst Immobile has been scoring goals for fun, Alberto leads the assists table with 12 this season, five more than second place!

Alberto has received two in-form cards this season as his stock has continued to rise. His second IF is rated 87 OVR so a Ratings Refresh boost to 86 overall, the same as his first IF, could be in the pipeline for the Spaniard.

Lautaro Martinez (OVR 81 → 83)

Argentine ace Lautaro Martinez has formed a deadly partnership with Romelu Lukaku this season as they have fired Inter to the top of the table. Martinez has scored 14 goals in all competitions on top of the three assists he has provided in Serie A.

Both Inter’s strikers could be in for a boost, however, it is Martinez who is most likely as he is rated just 81 OVR! A Ratings Refresh boost to 83 overall seems more appropriate for the 22-year-old.

Chris Smalling (OVR 80 → 82)

Roma find themselves well placed in the race for the Champions League and they have Chris Smalling and their measly defence to thank for that. “Smalldini” has been lauded since his loan move to Italy and has impressed enough for Roma to want to make his move a permanent one.

Smalling’s only in-form card to date is rated 83 overall, and a Ratings Refresh may see his overall boosted to 82 this winter. Can he continue to perform and work his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad? Only time will tell.

Luis Muriel (OVR 80 → 82)

Colombian speedster Luis Muriel leads Atalanta’s scoring chart with 10 goals this season, impressive considering half his appearances have been from the bench! Muriel is a key part of the free-scoring side who possess the likes of Alejandro Gomez, Josip Ilicic and Duvan Zapata, no wonder they are Serie A’s top scorers.

Muriel is rated just 80 overall which should change thanks to his goalscoring exploits this season. A Ratings Refresh could see his OVR rise to 82.

Theo Hernandez (OVR 76 → 80)

AC Milan have struggled this season; however, Theo Hernandez has been a bright spot in an otherwise miserable season. Chipping in with four goals from left-back, Milan are unbeaten in the last five league games Hernandez has featured in, losing 5-0 to Atalanta in his absence.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has made it into FUT TOTW twice already this season, with his highest IF card rated 84 OVR. Hernandez is in need of a Ratings Refresh which could rise as high as 80 overall.

