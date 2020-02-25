FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Team 2 COUNTDOWN: Announcement, card predictions, explained, leaks, SBCs & everything else

Shapeshifters Team 2 will be released this Friday 28th February at 6pm!

We already know that the next team will be made up of just five new Shapeshifters cards, before further cards are released through SBCs and Objectives.

As we’ve already mentioned, Shapeshifters Team 2 will drop at 6pm on Friday 28th February.

This team will be made up of five new Shapeshifters cards – but which players could feature?

Shapeshifters Team 2 Predictions

There are plenty of players who would make great Shapeshifters cards – here’s who we’d love to see.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (LW 92)

Where would Arsenal be without this man – his brace against Everton at the weekend means he is now joint top scorer in the Premier League with Jamie Vardy.

With Alexandre Lacazette occupying the centre forward position, Aubameyang has spent most of the season on the left wing – a Shapeshifters reciprocating this could possess some incredible stats.

Theo Hernandez (LW 87)

Theo Hernandez has been on fine form for AC Milan this season and has managed to contribute five goals from his left back position!

As a result, a Shapeshifters card moving the French defender to the left wing would be rather apt. After all, Hernandez has pace to burn and evidently knows where the back of the net is!

Trent Alexander-Arnold (CAM 89)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has now done enough to be considered in the top echelon of right backs for his integral contributions to Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League-unbeaten Liverpool.

Famous for his work going forward and playmaking ability, a CAM card would really give FUT players a chance to fully utilise these aspects of the Englishman’s game.

But what are these new cards?

Shapeshifters Explained

The Shapeshifters cards are made up of a select group of players that have shifted in position, stats and upgrades to create brand new superstars.

META MAGIC: Team 1 was released last week, introducing a ton of exciting new cards

As you can see the promo is made up of some of FUT’s most popular players with specific upgrades, including:

Different preferred foot

Upgraded work rates

Boosted stats

Not all the cards are guaranteed to have all the upgrades, but they all possess at least one.

The idea is that these completely unique cards create brand new squad building option in ultimate Team.

