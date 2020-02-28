FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Team 2 CONFIRMED: Ronaldo, Ribery, Richarlison & more

FIFA 20’s second team of Shapeshifters has just dropped!

Shapeshifters Team 2

It’s finally arrived! Check out the full team below:

NOT FIVE BUT TEN: We were almost caught out by this one!

Cristiano Ronaldo, RW, 95 OVR

N’Golo Kante, CB, 92 OVR

Franck Ribery, ST, 91 OVR

Richarlison, CAM, 90 OVR

David Alaba, CB, 88 OVR

Trent Alexander-Arnold, CM, 88 OVR

Ricardo Pereira, LB, 88 OVR

Milot Rashica, RW, 86 OVR

Ferland Mendy, CDM, 86 OVR

Vinicius Junior, ST, 85 OVR

Loading Screen Predictions

24 hours before EA drop Shapeshifters Team 2 and, you guessed it, they released a new loading screen teaser.

EA-LEMENTARY: FIFA fans have been trying their best to decipher the loading screen clues.

We know five new players are going to arrive in the second squad of Shapeshifters, and the latest loading screen has given some major hints away about three of these new cards.

Cristiano Ronaldo (RW – 95 OVR)

We think the first clue could a big one.

Cristiano Ronaldo starred for Manchester United out wide on the right, before sliding over to the left at Real Madrid. He now plays predominantly as a striker for Juventus.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (CM – 88 OVR)

Given his ability on the ball, and how much he has kicked on this season – this next clue has to be Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There have been calls for the right back to move inside, and it looks as if you will be able to put that to the test on Ultimate Team.

N’Golo Kante (CB – 92 OVR)

This is a tricky one, but given how high the third card is rated, it could be Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

The midfielder is only 5’6″ but there have been statements that he could play anywhere on Ultimate Team. It’s time to find out.

Other Predictions

With five new Shapeshifters coming to Team 2, there are two more not featured on the loading screen – here’s who we think could feature.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (LW – 92 OVR)

Where would Arsenal be without this man – his brace against Everton at the weekend means he is now joint top scorer in the Premier League with Jamie Vardy.

With Alexandre Lacazette occupying the centre forward position, Aubameyang has spent most of the season on the left wing – a Shapeshifters reciprocating this could possess some incredible stats.

Koke (CAM – 89 OVR)

We’ve borrowed this one from a recent Reddit post as it seems only fair the Spanish midfielder should receive a Shapeshifters card.

Koke has received no special cards yet on FIFA 20, so a boost is long overdue. The Spaniard has found himself playing on the left and down the middle of the park, in addition to his usual right mid position.

David Alaba (CB – 88 OVR)

David Alaba has played more games as a centre half this season than his natural left back position. The Austrian has helped Bayern Munich recover after their poor start to the 2019/20 season and they now sit at the top of the Bundesliga.

A Shapeshifters Alaba card could make for one hell of a centre back card – but with this promo being so unpredictable, an Alaba CAM or LW card is equally as possible.

Kyle Walker (GK – 87 OVR)

We asked for this one last week and now we’re asking again. Come on EA, we all want to see it. After Ederson’s injury and Claudio Bravo’s red card vs Atalanta, Kyle Walker had to fill in as goalie in Man City’s Champions League group game!

Shapeshifters makes for a great excuse to release this Walker goalkeeper card into FUT – we imagine it would go down a treat with the FIFA community.

Anthony Martial (ST – 90 OVR)

Manchester United haven’t had a great 2019/20 season, but things would be even worse if it weren’t for Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has done great job of filling the void left by Lukaku’s departure.

Martial now has 10 goals in the Premier League this season, so a card that reflects his new position could be a possibility.

Theo Hernandez (LW – 87 OVR)

Theo Hernandez has been on fine form for AC Milan this season and has managed to contribute five goals from his left back position!

As a result, a Shapeshifters card moving the French defender to the left wing would be rather apt. After all, Hernandez has pace to burn and evidently knows where the back of the net is!

Serge Gnabry (LM – 88 OVR)

Bayern’s Player of the Season for 2018/19 has been on sublime form once again this year. Gnabry has 10 goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga so far this season, deployed across all positions in the front three.

A Shapeshifters card could see him switch to the left channel, where the German could cut in and utilise his right foot to shoot. Alternatively, EA could opt to leave Gnabry on the right wing but switch his preferred foot…

Franck Ribery (CAM – OVR 86)

So, Franck Ribery FINALLY has a FIFA 20 Ultimate Team card – to make up for lost time, it’s only fair that EA include the French legend in their latest promo.

Due to injury and suspension, Ribery has only made 11 league appearances for Fiorentina – however, in those games he was utilised at LM, CAM and CF!

Jordan Lukaku (LB – 84 OVR)

Romelu Lukaku’s younger brother, Jordan Lukaku, has been deployed as a LWB in Lazio’s back five this year, as the Italian side goes from strength to strength.

His base card is a LM, so a defensive Shapeshifters card would make sense – with blistering base, Lukaku will be able to cover the entire left channel, so would suit the model of the modern overlapping full back.

