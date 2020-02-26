FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Cards: All items released so far – Messi, Ben Yedder, Mkhitaryan & more

EA launched shocked us all with their brand new FIFA 20 Ultimate Team promo, Shapeshifters.

The FUT world was turned upside down as a select group of players shifted in position, stats and upgrades to create brand new superstars.

Keep reading to see every Shapeshifters card released so far – there will be a new team of Shapeshifters cards arriving this Friday (28th February).

Lionel Messi (CF 96)

Wow. Just wow.

As if Lionel Messi couldn’t become any more popular on Ultimate Team, he is boosted from 94 to 96, and sees his position move more centrally to CF – opening up the option of modifying him to a striker.

Marcelo (CAM 91)

We have no knowledge of Real Madrid’s Marcelo ever playing as a number 10, but given Marcelo’s skill set, perhaps he could play the role?

One thing is for certain, with the boosted stats of his Shapeshifters card, he could play pretty much anywhere on the pitch!

David Luiz (CDM 91)

Centre back David Luiz has been utilised as a defensive midfielder at Benfica, Chelsea and now Arsenal. With his range of passing and eye for a goal, expect him to tear up Ultimate Team.

Wissam Ben Yedder (RW 90)

Wissam Ben Yedder has been tearing up Ligue 1 since his move from Sevilla to Monaco – but at his previous club the forward did occasionally operate as a right winger.

His incredible pace and dribbling stats means that he’ll have no issue covering the right channel on Ultimate Team.

Dries Mertens (LW 90)

Some would argue Dries Mertens’ best position is a left winger, but the Belgian has often played further forward at Napoli, or even wide on the right for the national team.

His only weak points are his defence and physicality, but deploy this man in a front three and he’ll cause havoc going forward.

Riyad Mahrez (CAM 89)

There’s no chance Riyad Mahrez could play as a number 10 at Manchester City with Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Bernardo Silva all more valid options – but the Algerian occasionally played as a number 10 in his Leicester days.

Lucas Moura (RM 87)

The Brazilian often finds himself playing down the middle for Spurs, especially now that both Kane and Son are injured.

However, Moura is more that at home playing out wide and his new FUT card is one of the best PL right mids in the game!

Geoffrey Kondogbia (CB 87)

Defensively solid, Valencia man Geoffrey Kondogbia would not look out of place as a centre back. At 6’2″, he can be a commanding presence defence.

In addition, his decent passing and dribbling stats make him an ideal ball-playing centre half.

Idrissa Gueye (CB 87)

A similar case is PSG’s Idrissa Gueye, who has provided some much-needed steel to the Parisians’ squad.

Gueye has a slightly smaller frame than Kondogbia, standing at 5’9″, but his immense defensive stats will make up for any physical hinderances.

Youcef Atal (ST 86)

A right back to striker is a real stretch, but with six league goals last term and plenty of appearances as a right winger, perhaps this is just the next step for the Algerian international.

Kevin Mbabu (CDM 86)

One of Europe’s finest right back, you can imagine Kevin Mbabu operating as a defensive midfielder.

All Mbabu cards have been extremely popular on FIFA 20, so you can imagine how well this card will go down with the FIFA community.

Hans Hateboer (RB 86)

A more realistic switch, as Atalanta right midfielder, Hans Hateboer, has lined up as right back three times this season in a remarkable campaign for Atalanta.

With defensive stats boosted to 86, combined with 90 pace and 85 physicality, this man will have no issue carrying out defensive duties.

Renato Sanches (LB 86)

Perhaps the first player with a preferred foot change? Renato Sanches power and dynamism could see him play anywhere on the pitch.

With 86 pace and 81 passing, the Portuguese man can advance up the pitch before whipping a ball in with his new preferred left foot.

Florian Kainz (CAM 85)

A switch from the left to attacking midfielder for Koln man Florian Kainz, who has lined up as a number 10 plenty of times in his career.

His new Shapeshifters card introduces a great option for any FUT players with a Bundesliga squad. 90 dribbling and 88 pace means he’ll have no issue bursting through the middle of the opposition.

Nahitan Nandez (CB 84)

Another assured player in the middle of the park, Nahitan Nandez will be a reliable centre back in Ultimate Team.

He may be one of the weakest Shapeshifters cards so far, but with 88 physicality, he’ll boss your back line on FUT.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (CAM 88) SBC

His base card may be a RM, but Mkhitaryan is no stranger to playing in the middle of the park.

His new card make him one of the best Serie A CAMs in the game – you can redeem his card through SBCs until 26th February.

Find out whether he’s worth it in our full analysis here.

Marcos Acuna (CM 87) Objectives

Marcos Acuna has often been deployed as a left back for Sporting this season, but his FUT card is positioned as a LM.

His new boosted card moves the Argentine in to a central role, where with his 90 physicality, 89 passing and 89 dribbling he could thrive.

You can get this man for free through completing his objectives.

Lucas Olaza (CDM 86) SBC

Another left back who’s transitioned to the centre of the park, except Lucas Olaza will be utilised defensively.

Olaza is an all-rounder thanks to his boosted stats, so he will be useful in FUT.

See if his SBC is worth it in our full analysis.