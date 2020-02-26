FIFA 20: TOTW 24 NOW OUT (TOTW 24) - Lewandowski, Aubameyang & more

Team of the Week (TOTW) 24 is now out!

It features two world-class strikers in Robert Lewandowski (93 IF) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (89 IF), who were both integral to their side's victories this week.

How does TOTW work?

Each week, EA will select a squad of 23 of the best performing players from the past seven days and give them in-form (IF) cards which have increased ratings.

Any player included in the

TOTW that also has a One to Watch (OTW) card will also be boosted and their overall

(OVR) will stay their latest IF card rating.

These players form the TOTW which is available to challenge for coins on FIFA Ultimate Team. These players are also available in packs and on the transfer market, so look out for them!

When will TOTW 24 be announced?

TOTW 24 will be unveiled on Wednesday 26th February at 3pm.

Below we take a look at which players have the best chance of making TOTW 24.

Aitor (OVR 79 – SIF 84)

An ever-present for Levante this season, Aitor Fernandez

produced a fine display to keep La Liga leaders Real Madrid at bay this

weekend. In what was Levante’s fourth clean sheet of the season, Los Blancos

could not find a way past Aitor as Levante held on for a 1-0 win.

Having received a Ratings Refresh, Aitor could receive a

second IF card of the season boasting 84 overall. His 81 OVR IF card costs 20,000

coins with his basic card worth just 600 coins.

Dan-Axel Zagadou (OVR 79 – IF 83)

Dortmund’s 6’5” behemoth Dan-Axel Zagadou scored his first

goal of the season against Werder Bremen, helping his side to a 2-0 win away

from home. Zagadou has helped Dortmund keep two clean sheets in their last two

games as the Bundesliga title race heats up.

Costing just 750 coins, Zagadou could receive his first IF

of the season rated 83 overall this week.

Alex Telles (OVR 84 – Headliner 89)

Eight goals and five assists… for a defender! Yes, you read

that correctly. Porto left back Alex Telles is averaging a goal every two and a

half matches in Liga NOS this season and his latest strike was a cracker. Telles’

thunderbolt from 30 yards fired Porto to a late victory over Portimonense to

keep their title hopes alive.

A third IF of the season for Telles could see his Headliner

card rise as high as 90 OVR! His Basic card costs around 5,000 coins and his

previous two IF cards 45,000 and 70,000.

Aleksandar Kolarov (OVR 82 – TIF 87)

Serbian left back Aleksandar Kolarov bagged his sixth Serie A goal of the season as Roma eased to a 4-0 win at home to Lecce. The win was also Roma’s first clean sheet of the new year, making the victory just that little bit sweeter.

Kolarov costs just over 1,000 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One, with a potential third IF card of the season being rated 87 OVR this week. His previous 84 OVR and 86 OVR IF cards are valued at 26,000 and 42,000 coins respectively.

Marquinhos (OVR 86 – IF 87)

Versatile Brazilian international Marquinhos’ brace twice put PSG ahead in another thriller, with the French giants coming out on top this time 4-3. While not renowned for his goalscoring, Marquinhos helped PSG register four goals in a Ligue 1 match for the third consecutive match!

A first IF of the season could see Marquinhos’ rating rise to 87 this week. His basic card costs around 17,000 on both consoles, with his UCL RTTF card currently valued at 280,000.

Christopher Nkunku (OVR 77 – IF 82)

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Christopher Nkunku dominated proceedings against Schalke, creating four of RB Leipzig’s five goals on the day. Nkunku now has 13 Bundesliga assists this season, only behind Jadon Sancho and Thomas Muller.

Former PSG star Nkunku could receive his first IF card of the season this week rated 82 OVR. His basic card costs under 1,000 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One.

Serge Gnabry (OVR 84 – SIF 88)

A goal and two assists this week for Segre Gnabry could be

enough to see him selected for TOTW 24. The former Arsenal winger played a part

in all three Bayern goals as they beat basement side Paderborn 3-2 at home.

German speed merchant Gnabry could receive an 88-rated IF

this week. His basic card costs around 5,000 coins, while his first IF costs

just under 100,000. Gnabry’s POTM card, rated 87 overall, is the most expensive

at 170,000 coins.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 88 – Headliner 90)

Where would Arsenal be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? The Arsenal forward now has 17 league goals for the Gunners during a season of struggle at The Emirates, with his brace against Everton ensuring Arsenal leapfrog the Toffees into ninth.

Aubameyang could receive his first IF of the season this

week, with its 89 rating potentially boosting his Headliner card to 90 OVR! The

IF could have the LW position, however the Headliner card will remain a

striker. The Arsenal captain costs around 58,000 on the transfer market but his

Headliner card costs closer to 1,000,000!

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 85 – SIF 88)

Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes’ goal and assist helped

Manchester United to a comfortable 3-0 win over Watford. Fernandes bagged his

first goal for the club from the penalty spot, before turning provider with his

second Premier League assist in as many matches.

Fernandes’ first IF in a Manchester shirt could be rated 88

OVR. His basic card costs in the region of 20,000 coins, while his new Winter

Refresh card costs upwards of 700,000 coins.

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 – SIF 97)

Lionel Messi ended his four-match goal drought in style as

he slammed home four goals on his own in Barcelona’s 5-0 victory over Eibar. The

Argentine magician now has 18 La Liga goals this season, and 23 goals in all

competitions.

Messi’s basic card now costs under 1,000,000 coins, however each

of his various special cards cost over 1,000,000 and above. His TOTY card is

the most expensive at 3,500,000 with his brand-new Shapeshifter card valued

around the 3,000,000 mark. A second IF card of the season could be rated 97 OVR

this week.

Jhon Cordoba (OVR 76 – SIF 83)

Colombian forward Jhon Cordoba scored twice and provided an

assist during Koln’s 5-0 demolition of Hertha Berlin this weekend. Koln

continued their run of high scoring matches with Cordoba netting his ninth and

tenth goals of the season in all competitions.

Cordoba could be rewarded with a second TOTW card rated 83 OVR this week. His first IF card costs 12,000 on PS4 and 15,000 on Xbox One while his basic card costs just 700 coins!

RealSport’s FUT 20 TOTW 24 Prediction

