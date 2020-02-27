BREAKING* FIFA 20 Shapeshifters 2: Loading Screen hints at three new players

You must be getting used to the process by now.

24 hours before each FIFA 20 promo, EA sneakily put in a new loading screen on Ultimate Team.

We know five new players are going to arrive in the second batch of Shapeshifters, and the speculation has begun on who these players could be.

95-rated ST → RW

We think this could a big one. Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese starred for Manchester United out wide on the right, before sliding over to the left at Real Madrid. He now plays predominantly as a striker for Juventus.

88-rated RB → CM

Given his ability on the ball, and how much he has kicked on this season – this has to be Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There have been calls for the right back to move inside, and it looks as if you will be able to put that to the test on Ultimate Team.

92-rated CDM → CB

This is a tricky one, but given how high this card is rated, it could be Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

The midfielder is only 5’6″ but there have been statements that he could play anywhere on Ultimate Team. It’s time to find out.

