FIFA 20: Ratings Refresh Ligue 1 Predictions – Ben Yedder, Dembele, Lafont & more

French champions PSG lead Ligue 1 by five points with a game in hand and look set for another title.

Their attack is jam-packed with superstars and they have scored 46 goals in just 19 games – 12 more than the next highest scoring team!

However, the best defensive record belongs to Stade Reims. They are unbeaten in their last five games and have conceded just 12 goals so far this season.

Just five points separate third and 11th place so the race for Champions League football is going down to the wire.

With so much young talent in Ligue 1 there are plenty of players who could receive a Ratings Refresh, below RealSport picks the top five deserving of a boost.

Wissam Ben Yedder (OVR 83 → 85)

Ligue 1’s top goal scorer, Wissam Ben Yedder is enjoying an excellent season back in his native France. With 14 goals and six assists, the tricky forward boasts five more goal involvements than any other player.

A well-deserved boost to Ben Yedder’s overall could see him with an overall of 85 making him one of Ligue 1’s top players! With two IF cards and a OTW card rated 86, a Ratings Refresh is on the cards for the 29-year-old.

Moussa Dembele (OVR 80 → 82)

In double figures for the season, Moussa Dembele’s ten goals have come for an inconsistent Lyon side scrapping for a Champions League spot. There are transfer rumours circulating around the young forward, and a move to a bigger club could improve his chances of a Ratings Refresh.

Dembele has scored 10 of Lyon’s 31 league goals this season, outscoring former Man Utd flop Memphis Depay. The 22-year-old’s 80 overall could be boosted to 82 in the Ratings Refresh.

Alban Lafont (OVR 79 → 81)

Promising goalkeeper Alban Lafont has kept nine clean sheets this season, the second highest in the league. Nantes have formed a mean defence that has conceded less than a goal per game so far as they battle for a place in next seasons Champions League.

Whilst only on loan from Fiorentina, Lafont is sure to have masses of interest in him come the summer. His 79 OVR could rise as high as 81 should he receive a Ratings Refresh.

