FIFA 20: Ratings Refresh La Liga Predictions – Odegaard, Moreno & more

We’re halfway through the La Liga season and it’s fair to say that it’s pretty tight at the top. Real Madrid sit in second place, but they’re only behind Barcelona on goal difference, as both Spanish giants have achieved 40 points.

Atletico and Sevilla are also on equal points, filling the last two Champions League spots with 35 points each. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad are excelling in fifth place, but once again they’re only ahead of sixth place Valencia on goal difference!

Evidently, there will be plenty of candidates eligible for an overall rating boost as part of the winter Ratings Refresh. Keep reading, as RealSport predicts five players from La Liga who could be set for an increase.

Thomas Partey (OVR 82 → 84)

Atletico Madrid are currently in third place, above Sevilla on goal difference alone. A huge part of their success has been there ability to defend their own net, conceding just 12 goals so far this season – so, it’s fair to say that Thomas Partey has proven hard to get past.

The Ghanaian centre mid has already received two In-Form cards this season, first to 84 overall and then 86. Therefore, we can expect a Rating Refresh to 84 overall with similar stats to his first In-Form.

Gerard Moreno (OVR 81 → 83)

Gerard Moreno has had a bit of a breakthrough season for Villarreal, after transitioning from a striker to the right wing. He’s played in all 19 La Liga games this season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

Due to his strong performances, Moreno has been given two In-Form cards, rated 84 and then 86 overall. Therefore, we fully expect the Spaniard to receive a Rating Refresh, which will likely see him rise to 83 overall.

Diego Carlos (79 → 81)

Diego Carlos is 26 years old, which is considered a prime age for a footballer and the Brazilian centre back is playing some of his best football ever. Sevilla sit in fourth place, having conceded just 18 goals in 19 games.

Carlos has been massively instrumental in defending the Sevilla net and has even scored two goals himself! The Brazilian already has a boosted Europa League card (84 OVR), and we expect his base card to improve to 81 overall.

