FIFA 20: Ones to Watch Bundesliga Predictions – Haaland, Odriozola, Olmo & more

Ones to Watch cards are a real fan favourite on FIFA Ultimate Team, combining FIFA 20 and real-life football in the perfect way.

Every time a player with a OTW is included in Team of the Week, their OTW rating will match the new In-Form rating.

With the January transfer window now closed, the yearly Ratings Refresh will hit Ultimate Team soon and with that comes a brand new set of Ones to Watch cards.

Here are five Bundesliga players we think will earn a new OTW.

Erling Braut Haaland (OVR 73 → OTW 86)

Position: ST

New club: Borussia Dortmund

Current price: 9.8k PS4 / 10k coins Xbox One

There were plenty of potential suitors for the Leeds born Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, but it was German giants Borussia Dortmund who won the battle for his signature.

Haaland has started his Dortmund career with a bang, scoring seven goals in just 136 minutes of game-time! As a result, the Norweigan was included in TOTW 19, so his OTW card would come in with an 86 OVR rating.

Alvaro Odriozola (OVR 80 → 80)

Position: RB

New club: Bayern Munich

Current price: 3.1k PS4 / 2.7k coins Xbox One

Odriozola moved to Real Madrid back in 2018 but has struggled to get game time since. The 24-year-old has played just four La Liga matches for Los Blancos this season – however, he won three out of those four and even contributed an assist.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Every single Headliners card, SBC and Objective

The Spanish right back has now moved to Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season, where he will hopefully be given the chance to develop as he heads towards his prime years.

Dani Olmo (OVR 79 → 79)

Position: CAM



New club: RB Leipzig



Current price: 700 coins PS4 / 450 coins Xbox One

Dani Olmo was a sought after man in the January transfer window, with Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid both rumoured to be interested in the young Spaniard – but it was German side RB Leipzig who got Olmo to put pen to paper.



The former Dinamo Zagreb man is one of Europe’s hottest young talents right now – if he hits the ground running in Leipzig he could see that 79 OVR rise drastically before the end of the season.

Angelino (OVR 79 → 79)

Position: RB



New club: RB Leipzig



Current price: 2.9k PS4 / 3k Xbox One

Leipzig were a busy club in the January window as they look to keep up their push for a maiden Bundesliga title.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team – Best Premier League team

The acquisition of Manchester City left back Angelino was a surprising one given the Spaniard only rejoined the Citizens in the summer, but his astute defensive capabilities coupled with his attacking flair down the left flank could prove vital for Die Rotten Bullen.

Krzysztof Piatek (OVR 80 → 80)

Position: ST

New club: Hertha Berlin

Current price: 1.2k PS4 / 1.1k coins Xbox One

Another player who has been on the move for the second time in the last twelve months is Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek, joining Hertha Berlin on a long-term contract.

Piatek notched 22 goals for AC Milan in the Serie A last season but has struggled to replicate that form this campaign, only netting four times so far this year. If he can rediscover that goal scoring form for Hertha then he may have quite the OTW card come May.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Complete Controls Guide