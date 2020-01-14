FIFA 20: Ultimate Team of the Week 18 Prediction – Neymar, Aguero & more

Sergio Aguero is almost a certainty for this upcoming FIFA 20 Team of the Week after his hat-trick against Aston Villa, although with Cristiano Ronaldo’s exclusion last week who knows!

PSG and Monaco played out a thrilling 3-3 draw this weekend with Neymar the standout performer, while Ronaldo continued his excellent start to 2020 with another goal in Serie A.

Each week, EA will select a squad of 23 of the best performing players from the past seven days and give them in-form (IF) cards which have increased ratings.

Any player included in the TOTW that also has a One to Watch (OTW) card will also be boosted and their overall (OVR) will stay their latest IF card rating.

These players form the TOTW which is available to challenge for coins on FIFA Ultimate Team. These players are also available in packs and on the transfer market, so look out for them!

Thomas Strakosha (OVR 82 – SIF 85)

Lazio beat Italian giants Napoli to continue their fine season and have their goalkeeper to thank. The 1-0 win came courtesy of Europe’s top scorer Ciro Immobile, however, Albanian stopper Strakosha’s performance kept Napoli at bay.

Strakosha’s basic card costs just over 1,000 coins while his IF card costs around 15,000. An IF this week could be rated 85 overall.

Cesar Azpilicueta (OVR 84 – IF 86)

Chelsea’s Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta added an assist to the goal he scored last week as he enjoys some good form. Azpilicueta is a consistent performer at the back and stuck to his defensive duties diligently as the Blues kept a clean sheet at home to Burnley.

READ MORE: FIFA 20: Cristiano Ronaldo named as 12th man in TOTY

Azpilicueta costs 6,400 coins on PS4 and 8,000 on Xbox One. A potential IF card this week could have the LB position and be rated 86 OVR.

Lucas Digne (OVR 84 – SIF 86)

Everton full back Lucas Digne played a key role in the Toffees 1-0 win over Brighton this weekend. Former Barcelona defender Digne provided the assist for Richarlison’s winner to go along with his clean sheet.

Frenchman Digne could earn himself an 86 rated IF card this week, his second of the season. His basic card costs around 5,000 coins, while his 85-rated IF costs just over 50,000.

German Pezzella (OVR 79 – SIF 83)

Fiorentina centre back German Pezzella produced a towering header to take all three points against struggling SPAL. Both teams were desperate for a win as they find themselves at the wrong end of the table, but it was Pezzella who broke SPAL hearts this weekend.

READ MORE: FIFA 20: Full TOTY and ratings announced

Pezzella costs just 1,000 coins, with his IF card worth just over 10,000 coins. Another IF card this week could be rated 83 OVR.

Riyad Mahrez (OVR 84 – TIF 88)

A number of Man City players could make TOTW 18 after their demolition of Aston Villa. However, Algerian ace Riyad Mahrez’s two first half goals and late assist oozed class as Pep Guardiola’s side ran riot at Villa Park.

Mahrez’s basic 84 card costs around 5,000 coins on the FUT Transfer Market. His 86 rated IF card costs just under 50,000 and his 87 rated IF card around 10,000 more. A third IF of the season this week could be rated 88 overall! The Algeria international’s UCL live card will cost you around 160,000 coins.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (OVR 81 – SIF 85)

A goal and an assist for Abdoulaye Doucoure as Watford continue their revival under Nigel Pearson. The Hornets eased past Bournemouth 3-0 away from home with the powerful Frenchman dominating proceedings on the south coast.

READ MORE: SBC Moments Hazard available on Ultimate Team

Box to box midfielder Doucoure’s second goal of the season could earn an IF card rated 85 this week. His first TOTW card costs 41,000 coins, with his basic card costing just a little over 1,000.

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 85 – IF 87)

Sporting Lisbon captain Bruno Fernandes didn’t let any transfer talk affect him this week as his double secured the three points for his side. Linked heavily with Manchester United, where will Fernandes be come the end of January?

The Portuguese international costs just 10,000 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One. An IF card this week could see his rating leap to 87!

Marcus Rashford (OVR 83 – IF 85)

England forward Marcus Rashford took his personal tally to 19 goals for the season with a double against bottom club Norwich. Manchester United were in fine form, coasting to a 4-0 win with Rashford making it four league goals in four appearances since Christmas.

READ MORE: How to win with a weaker team on FIFA Ultimate Team

Rashford costs between 6,000 and 7,000 coins on both consoles and a first IF card of the season could be rated 85 overall.

Click “Next” to see who else should make the Team of the Week…