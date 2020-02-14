FIFA 20 Ones to Watch COUNTDOWN: Release time, winter OTW, Ratings Refresh, explained, card predictions, news & more

FIFA 20’s Winter Refresh arrives today, and with it comes a whole host of new Ones to Watch (OTW) cards!

Below we outline everything you need to know about the live cards, including when they are dropping.

The first batch of new winter OTW cards to drop on Friday 14th February at 6pm.

The promo will run for 10 days (until Sunday 23rd February), with a whole host of new live cards released over the next week and a half.

Promo Tease?

If this promo works similarly to previous releases in FIFA 20, we’ll likely be teased with a FUT loading screen sometime today.

This promo tease will likely include some major hints as to which players will be included – we’ll cover any breaking clues the minute they drop.

What are Ones to Watch?

If you are unfamiliar with OTW cards, they are a set of live FIFA cards which players are handed once they make just after they move to a new club.

Hence why a winter set of OTW cards are released after the January transfer window.

The ratings of these live cards will upgrade whenever a player gets an In-Form card for their new club, matching the highest IF card.

Predictions

This January saw number of high-profile moves, so we’re expecting some special Winter OTW cards.

Christian Eriksen (OVR 88 → OTW 88)

Position: CAM, CM



New club: Inter Milan



Cost: 29.75k PS4 / 29k Xbox One

Christian Eriksen’s future hung in the balance for a while, as the Danishman’s Tottenham contract expired in June 2020.

However, it’s now been confirmed that Eriksen will now ply his trade in Serie A, completing a £27.2 million move to Inter Milan. With his incredible playmaking ability, Eriksen is poised to set Serie A alight.

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 85 → OTW 85)

Position: CAM, CM

New club: Manchester United

Cost: 11.75k PS4 / 11.5k Xbox One

Since joining Sporting back in 2017, Bruno Fernades has developed into an incredible midfield talent. He’s been on sublime form this season, contributing 15 goals and 14 assists in 28 appearances.

It’s no wonder the Portuguese man has been so sought after. Although Barcelona looked to highjack Manchester United’s deal, the Red Devils have won the race for Fernandes.

