FIFA 20: Ones to Watch Winter Edition – Release date, cards, how they work, predictions & more

The January transfer window saw a number of big-name moves, so a new line of OTW cards is close.

FIFA 20 ONES TO WATCH WINTER

Ones to Watch are a very popular line of cards that feature in FIFA Ultimate Team each year.

The first set of Ones to Watch cards were released back in September, but now the winter transfer window has shut, EA will release another set of these special cards.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the winter Ones to Watch.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best formations to use in FIFA 20 for every tactic!

Release Date

We expect the first set of Winter Ones to Watch (OTW) cards to drop this Friday 14th February.

After that, more OTW cards will be announced over the following week.

How do they work?

These live cards will upgrade to match the player’s highest in-form for their current team.

Therefore, any player who moved club in January and also receives a OTW will have to earn a new In-Form card before their OTW rating can rise.

otw winter fifa 19
OTW REWIND: We’ll be hoping for some higher rated winter OTW this year, after some high profile moves

If the promo is the same as last year, a OTW card will match the highest rating from any TOTW, European TOTT, Hero or Record Breaker card.

How to get them

If this promo runs the same as last year, then the new set of Ones to Watch cards will be made available in packs for a limited time from 6pm on Friday 14th February.

Predictions

There were a number of big-name moves this January window, so we’re expecting some special Winter OTW cards.

Christian Eriksen (OVR 88 → 88)

Eriksen-base-card-fut
Eriksen-fut-inter-otw

Position: CAM, CM

New club: Inter Milan

Cost: 32.5k PS4 / 29k Xbox One

Christian Eriksen’s future hung in the balance for a while, as the Danishman’s Tottenham contract expired in June 2020.

However, it’s now been confirmed that Eriksen will now ply his trade in Serie A, completing a £27.2 million move to Inter Milan. With his incredible playmaking ability, Eriksen is poised to set Serie A alight.

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 85 → 85)

Fernandes-base-card-fut
Fernandes-manchester-united-otw

Position: CAM, CM

New club: Manchester United

Cost: 12.5k PS4 / 11.25k Xbox One

Since joining Sporting back in 2017, Bruno Fernades has developed into an incredible midfield talent. He’s been on sublime form this season, contributing 15 goals and 14 assists in 28 appearances.

It’s no wonder the Portuguese man has been so sought after. Although Barcelona looked to highjack Manchester United’s deal, the Red Devils have won the race for Fernandes.

