FIFA 20: La Liga POTM July Prediction (Player of the Month) – Messi, Benzema & more

Although Barcelona suffered a disappointing season, Lionel Messi still registered the most goals and assists in the league in a superb month for the Argentine.

Real Madrid will take the title back to the capital, however July ended in despair for Leganes, Mallorca and Espanyol who suffered relegation from Spain’s top-flight.

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 → TPOTM 98)

One of, if not the best player to ever grace the beautiful game.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi boasts a quite ridiculous haul of 25 goals and 22 assists in La Liga. Three of the goals and four assists came in July.

Karim Benzema (OVR 87 – SPOTM 93)

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has enjoyed a superb season.

Benzema scored four times in July as Real Madrid sealed the La Liga title for 34th time in their history.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89 – POTM 93)

Spanish centre back Sergio Ramos has 11 goals this season, crazy!

READ MORE: FIFA 21 PS4 vs PS5

Ramos bagged three goals as Real Madrid went unbeaten in July to seal the title ahead of bitter rivals Barcelona.

Alvaro Morata (OVR 83 → POTM 88)

Alvaro Morata will be staying at Atletico Madrid, and Diego Simeone will hope he can keep up his form.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21’s Editions

Morata scored three goals in July as Atletico went unbeaten to secure third place and a Champions League spot.

Santi Cazorla (OVR 82 – POTM 87)

Former Arsenal favourite Santi Cazorla will leave Villareal in style.

Cazorla scored three and assisted two more in July, meaning he is in double figures for both this season.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 PS4 – Price, Editions, Pre-orders, and more