FIFA 21: PS4 vs PS5

How will the latest edition of FIFA compare when the Next Gen consoles are released?

With FIFA 21 and PS5 both being released in the coming months, what differences will we see on the Next Gen console and current PS4?

Make sure to catch Sony’s stream on Thursday, June 11 to get your first glimpse of what the PS5 is capable of!

Graphics

Better graphics is one of PS5’s biggest selling points.

The brand-new ray tracing system will improve the realism of the crowds, stadiums, players and even the grass on the pitch itself.

All these fine details will be available on PS5 with its new 8k supported gameplay making for incredibly realistic graphics as shown below.

This is not to say the graphics on PS4 won’t improve, however with the greater power and capabilities of the PS5 it should be taken to a whole other level on the Next Gen console.

Audio

Audio can often be overlooked, however PS5 have promised ‘increased immersion’ sounds to cover every angle.

SCENES! New graphics and audio could make stadium noise incredible.

For the best results, a headset is always recommended with the sound coming from above, below, and of course left and right.

How much difference this will make to FIFA 21 remains to be seen, but it could make for an insane experience in a packed stadium.

On PS4, expect the audio to remain consistent with past editions of FIFA as they continue to improve the realism of the crowd chants.

Gameplay

The most important part of any FIFA game.

The gameplay is the most talked about aspect of FIFA, with certain elements of the game featuring heavily in complaints from the EA community.

In recent memory, front post corners and back post crosses have been almost impossible to stop. Changes to areas like this should be made on both PS4 and PS5.

However, the PS5 does hold an advantage when it comes to speed and smoothness so expect shorter loading times and fewer glitches.

Cross-Platform

So far, FIFA games have not been compatible with cross-platform play, however this could change for FIFA 21.

The first cross-platform EA game, Need for Speed Heat, has been announced. Could this pave the way for FIFA too?

CROSS-PLATFORM! Games such as Fortnite have enabled cross-platform play, could we see it on FIFA 21?

The release of the Next Gen consoles will mean that FIFA 21 is spread across four different platforms.

To combat the problem of four different platforms, EA could allow PS4 and PS5 players to play against each other, with the Xbox consoles doing the same.

The release date for PS5 remains unconfirmed, so we will have to wait on that front.

Again unconfirmed, but EA usually release FIFA on the last Friday of September.

Pen Friday, 25 September 2020 into your diaries folks!

Backward Compatibility

Will PS4 games work on the PS5?

This is a big question, and the answer is yes.

It has been announced that the PS5 will have a disc drive compatible with PS4 games, so you won’t have to buy FIFA 21 twice!

