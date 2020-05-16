FIFA 20: Bundesliga TOTSSF Robert Quaison SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Swede scored one of the goals of the season and has been duly rewarded!

The Bundesliga is the hottest league in the world right now after it returned to action today, but its the Bundesliga TOTSSF thats catching the virtual headlines!

The team, which dropped yesterday, features some star studded players like Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haland and Timo Werner, aswell as a very decent Witsel SBC card and two impressive objectives players.

There‘s another SBC for FUT players to get stuck into today and it features Mainz forward Robin Quaison, celebrating October Goal of the Month award.

Here is everything you need to know about the limited time SBC!

Expiry Date

This TOTS Moments Robin Quaison SBC will run for four days, expiring on Wednesday, May 17.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads that need submitting in order to unlock this 93-Rated Quaison card, the requirements for both are as follows:

Bundesliga

Minimum of one Bundesliga player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 46k PS4 / 48k Xbox One

Top Performer

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 103k PS4 / 99k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 149k PS4 / 147k Xbox One

Worth it?

We’re very mixed on this one.

On paper, his base stats are very nice indeed. His pace is blistering, his shooting is very decent – including 98 positioning and 94 finishing – and, with some incredible dribbling stats, he’s going to be able to run at defenders effortlessly.

But there’s a big stumbling block. 3*/3*! At this stage of FIFA, with a lot of very good strikers on the transfer market, you’re going to need someone special if you’re going to get people to spend their hard earned coins on an untradeable card, a 3* weak foot puts a big dent in that.

On one hand, he’s not that expensive and he has some incredible stats, but the weak foot is a big issue, we’re 50/50 on this one!